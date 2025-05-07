Report: Sudden Shift on Bowen Byram’s Future with Sabres

Buffalo Sabres defenseman Bowen Byram has become the subject of trade speculation after reports surfaced suggesting he has packed up and left the city, sparking questions about his long-term future with the team.



Former NHL defenseman Craig Rivet fueled the speculation on the After The Whistle podcast. Rivet stated, “I know that his whole family came in and moved him out,” adding, “I strongly believe that Bowen Byram is moved.”

He cited Byram’s apparent dissatisfaction with his current role in Buffalo, notably being slotted as the third defenseman behind Rasmus Dahlin and Owen Power. More specifically, Byram believes he’s a No. 2 behind Dahlin.

According to Rivet, Byram’s limited power-play opportunities and reduced ice time compared to Power are key sources of frustration.

“Byram sees himself as a No. 2 defenseman,” Rivet said, noting that he still believes the 23-year-old would be willing to re-sign with Buffalo if the Owen Power situation is addressed. Essentially, Rivet suggested that if Owen Power stays, Bowen Byram will be traded.

Byram Didn’t Give Any Indication He Was Unhappy With His Role

However, Byram’s own words during his end-of-season availability tell a different story. “I’ve been lucky enough to come in and get a really good opportunity and play important minutes and meaningful minutes,” Byram told NHL.com. “I’ve really enjoyed that.” He also expressed a desire to stay, saying, “For sure,” when asked if he could envision himself in Buffalo long-term.

Is Bowen Byram leaving the Buffalo Sabres?

General manager Kevyn Adams acknowledged Byram’s strong performance—82 games played, 38 points, and a +11 rating—and confirmed the team will begin contract discussions this offseason. “He’s a really good player and we’ll be open to anything,” Adams said, suggesting both short- and long-term options are on the table.

Byram deserves a more prominent role, but he doesn’t sound unhappy with the load he was asked to carry when he joined the team. His words do not indicate that he’s upset.

So what’s the real story? Is Rivet reading too much into a player moving? Or, did something change between Byram’s exit interview and today?

Whether Byram will wear a different jersey in the 2025-26 season remains to be seen.

