4 Reactive Moves Oilers Should Make After Brutal Game 1 Loss

The Edmonton Oilers gave away Game 1 of their series with the Vancouver Canucks. It was a brutal loss that should have taught the team a very valuable lesson. If it doesn’t, there are bigger problems with the team than an inability to close out a team like the Canucks. Adjustments need to be made to improve their play and send a message to those players who didn’t show up, especially when it looked like Leon Draisaitl‘s “cramping” issue was putting the team down one of its stars.

As the Oilers get ready for Game 2, there are a few moves coach Kris Knoblauch should make:

Oilers Should Stick with Skinner for Game Two

Despite a shaky performance in Game 1 against the Vancouver Canucks, the Edmonton Oilers should stick with goaltender Stuart Skinner for Game Two. While Skinner faced criticism for conceding some questionable goals in the series opener — he was particularly upset with himself over the Conor Garland game-winning goal –, the team is confident in his ability to bounce back.

Stuart Skinner Leon Draisaitl Oilers

Having rebounded from similar challenges in the past, Skinner is the type of goalie who has the unique ability to assess his game and not repeat the same performance or make the same mistakes. Recognizing his potential to deliver a bounceback game, the Oilers shouldn’t jump the gun and pull him until they absolutely need to.

Balancing Defensive Pairings: Adjusting Nurse and Ceci’s Minutes

There was a lot wrong with the way the Oilers played defense in the third period on Wednesday. Particularly bad were Darnell Nurse and Cody Ceci who seemed to have communication issues most of the game. Despite their significant roles thus far in the playoffs, these struggles are problematic and it was evident the coach realized it with Vincent Desharnais getting elevated minutes.

With both Nurse and Ceci being on the ice for the majority of Vancouver’s goals, the Oilers should be prepared to cut back their minutes in Game 2 if they don’t get their act together. This means potentially elevating Brett Kulak and Desharnais up, and sending a message to Nurse and Ceci that their level of play needs to improve.

Managing Draisaitl’s Workload and Health

Following a concerning injury scare in Game One, the Oilers are saying “Leon is fine”, but they need to keep an eye on his situation. If he’s not feeling it, forcing him out on the ice is a mistake. The Oilers (and probably Draisaitl) wanted to get him out in the third period of Wednesday’s game and it was clear he had little “push”. He was laboring and it indirectly caused a lot of issues for the Oilers.

Postgame tonight, Edmonton coach Kris Knoblauch said Leon Draisaitl left the game during the second period due to cramping issues. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) May 9, 2024

Related: Oilers’ Coach Updates Draisaitl’s Health Status After Injury Concern

First, the Oilers should prioritize his health. Second, they should be aware of when he’s not “on” and not try to squeeze blood out of a turnip. As they prepare for Game Two, the team should take precautionary measures to ensure Draisaitl’s readiness for the upcoming game.

Introducing Sam Carrick to Bolster Forward Lines

The fourth line for the Oilers provided very little in Game 1. In a bid to inject energy into that line, the Oilers should consider adding Sam Carrick for Game Two against the Canucks. Who he comes in for is a coin toss.

Corey Perry has struggled to make a significant impact in the playoffs. Warren Foegele has been almost invisible since a solid finish to the regular season. Connor Brown got his first look at playoff action and didn’t capitalize on his opportunity. Ryan McLeod has a ton of speed and skill but isn’t using it. Use Carrick to send a message that a roster as deep as the Oilers means there are no guaranteed spots.

Next: Toronto Maple Leafs Fire Head Coach Sheldon Keefe