The Edmonton Oilers made a strong move by claiming Finnish winger Kasperi Kapanen off waivers from the St. Louis Blues. While Kapanen didn’t suit up for Tuesday’s game against the Ottawa Senators, he will soon join the Oilers. Then, they get a chance to evaluate how he might contribute to their lineup. For his $1 million contract, that’s probably a chance worth taking for the Oilers organization.

Kapanen’s NHL career has been marked by both brilliance and inconsistency. From a promising start with the Toronto Maple Leafs to recent struggles in St. Louis, the 28-year-old winger has yet to solidify his place as a reliable NHL contributor. Still, Kapanen’s skill set could offer Edmonton value in specific roles. What makes the Oilers believe that Kapanen might become an asset for the team?

Reason 1: Kapanen Has Elite Speed and Penalty-Killing Potential

One of Kapanen’s most consistent strengths is his skating. Known for his explosive speed, he has been a valuable asset on the forecheck and in penalty-kill situations. His ability to disrupt plays and apply pressure could enhance the Oilers’ penalty-killing unit, which has been a focal point for improvement this season.

Speed is a premium asset in today’s NHL, and Kapanen’s quickness might help the Oilers create turnovers and generate scoring opportunities in short-handed situations.

Reason 2. Kapanen Could Provide Bottom-Six Versatility

Kapanen’s ability to play multiple forward positions makes him a flexible option for Edmonton’s bottom-six group. While he hasn’t been a consistent scorer recently, his willingness to play a defensive role and contribute physicality can add depth to the Oilers’ lineup. He logged 15 hits in just 10 games this season with the Blues. So he isn’t afraid to engage in the mix.

Additionally, Kapanen’s experience playing various roles with the Maple Leafs and the Penguins suggests he could adapt to the Oilers’ system and provide stability in lower-pressure situations.

Reason 3. Kapanen Could Become an Injury Replacement in the Top Six

While Kapanen is expected to begin his tenure in Edmonton as a depth player, his history suggests he could play a top-six role. He had the skill and showed well during his time with the Maple Leafs. It’s hard to think his game could have fallen off the cliff in the past few seasons. If injuries arise among the Oilers’ top forwards, Kapanen has shown he can occasionally step into elevated roles and hold his own.

For example, during the 2018-19 season with Toronto, Kapanen scored 20 goals and added 24 assists while filling in for the absent William Nylander. That ability to rise to the occasion, even if only temporarily, could be invaluable for the Oilers during a long NHL season.

The Bottom Line: Can Kapanen Salvage His NHL Career in Edmonton?

Claiming Kapanen off waivers is a low-risk, potentially high-reward move for the Oilers. While Kapanen’s recent struggles with consistency raise questions about his long-term viability as an NHL regular, Edmonton’s system could give him a fresh start.

If Kapanen can embrace a depth role, excel on the penalty kill, and capitalize on chances in higher-pressure situations when called upon, he could be found money. The Oilers have to hope he can reignite his career and become a valuable piece for the Oilers.

As the regular season progresses, the next few months will determine whether he can turn his raw skill and elite speed into consistent contributions for his new team.

