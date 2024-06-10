Oilers Bringing in Music Icons For Games 3 and 4 in Edmonton

The Edmonton Oilers and Rogers Place are bringing in the big guns for Games 3 and 4 of the Stanley Cup Final in front of their home crowd on Thursday and Saturday. The NHL has confirmed that Canadian rock/alternative band Our Lady Peace will play ahead of Game 3 and Canadian music legend Shania Twain will be playing on Saturday.

Both concerts are free to guests, and both will be taking place outside at the Rogers Festival a couple of hours before puck drop.

For the Oilers, back in the Stanley Cup Final for the first time in 19 years, it’s a big deal to have both of these artists offering entertainment and enhancing the fan experience. Shania Twain was also recently named the newest judge on the next season of Canada’s Got Talent.

Both concerts will be open to the public. No ticket will be required to view the performances. Doors to Rogers Place will open at 4:30 p.m. MT for fans with tickets to each game. The NHL.com website writes that portions of each performance will be featured in coverage of the Stanley Cup Final game broadcasts, which begin at 6 p.m. MT / 8 p.m. ET on Sportsnet, Sportsnet+, TVA Sports and CBC in Canada and ABC, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes in the U.S.

