Hockey Fans Stunned As Capitals Buy CapFriendly Website

The Washington Capitals have just made a major move, as they have bought the popular CapFriendly website reports Sportsnet’s Elliott Friedman. The official sale is expected to happen in early July and the website will be going dark. The website will still be active during the draft and the first day of free agency. So the sale will likely happen after July 1st.
CapFriendly.com has been a popular source of up-to-date information about all NHL teams. It is a great resource for contract and cap information on specific teams and players. The website also shared information on prospects, and trades and even had a player buyout calculator. Fans weren’t the only people who used the website as even NHL teams and their personnel used CapFriendly.
CapFriendly was founded in 2015 after CapGeek shut down. CapGeek was a popular hockey resource website and was founded in 2009. Its founder, Matthew Wuest, died of colon cancer in 2015 and CapFriendly went on to be a well-equipped replacement for CapGeek.
The co-owner of CapFriendly, Dominik Zrim, and the Capitals management group have not made any further comments at this time.
Huge Blow For Fans And Content Creators
The loss of CapFriendly is a huge disappointment for many NHL fans. The website allowed for a platform that was easy for follow regarding a wide range of aspects.
The website’s Armchair GM portion allowed for the creation of mock trades where fans could express their ideas for their own teams. It’s a shame it’ll no longer exist as it was a great source of entertainment and for speculation. It’s also a major blow for hockey content creators. CapFriendly was a common resource creators would use throughout their content to get easy and accessible information.
It’s safe to say that this move by the Capitals definitely strikes controversy as now the site will only be accessible for individuals associated with the Capitals franchise.
As for replacements, popular website PuckPedia will likely be the resource now for fans who want a similar experience to what they had from CapFriendly. PuckPedia is already working on improvements for their site, seeing an opportunity to gain a ton of new followers the moment CapFriendly turns off.
