Eric Tulsky Expected To Be Named As Hurricanes GM

According to Frank Seravalli, the Carolina Hurricanes’ search for a new GM may be coming to an end. The Hurricanes told job candidates they plan to hire internally, making Eric Tulsky the clear choice for the role.

Sources say candidates in the Carolina GM search have been notified that the team plans to fill the role internally.



Believe that means Eric Tulsky will become the next #Canes GM. He has been interim GM since Don Waddell resigned to join #CBJ.#CauseChaos @DailyFaceoff — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) June 10, 2024

Tulsky was named as the Hurricanes’ interim GM after the resignation of Don Waddell. He’s been with the Hurricanes for ten seasons and was named an assistant GM in 2020. He’s known for his expertise in data analysis and has held the title of “Director of Analytics” with the team. Additionally, Tulsky’s name has frequently emerged in GM searches around the league, making him a recurring candidate. It seemed inevitable that Tulsky would eventually land a GM job somewhere in the league and it seems like Carolina could be it.

As of the time this article was written, there’s been no official announcement by the team.

Next GM Will Face Hectic Offseason

Whoever the next GM of the Hurricanes is, they’ll be facing quite the challenge this offseason. The Hurricanes will have thirteen pending free agents, including players such as Jake Guentzel and Brady Skjei. There won’t be room for everybody to come back as the Hurricanes will have about $26 million in cap space, meaning that tough decisions will need to be made.

Additionally, there’s also the Martin Necas situation. The 25-year-old forward has been in the thick of trade rumors and likely is a trade piece for Carolina this summer. The next GM will have to figure out the right deal for Necas and ensure that the right return is coming back.

Despite all the uncertainty, The Hurricanes will be expected to still be contenders next season. With major decisions needing to be made with the team, it’ll be fascinating to see how a new GM navigates through all the hard times.

Martin Necas Hurricanes trade talk

Next: Hockey Fans Stunned As Capitals Buy CapFriendly Website