Rogers Communications has agreed to purchase Bell’s 37.5% stake in Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE) for $4.7 billion CAD (~$3.5 billion USD), giving Rogers a controlling 75% interest in the parent company of the Toronto Maple Leafs, Raptors, Toronto FC, and Argonauts.
This move strengthens Rogers’ position in Canada’s sports industry. They already owned 37.5% of MLSE, and it puts their total valuation on the company at $9.3 billion. Larry Tanenbaum owns the remaining 25% stake in MLSE, which also includes the Canadian Football League’s Toronto Argonauts.
MLSE also owns several minor-league affiliates, including the Marlies, Raptors 905, and Toronto FC II. Despite the sale, Bell will retain broadcast rights for 50% of Maple Leafs and Raptors games and continue broadcasting Toronto FC and Argonauts games.
Mirko Bibic, BCE’s CEO, said in a statement, “We are proud of our time as co-owners of these iconic sports teams, and through this agreement have ensured that fans can count on Bell’s continued support of their teams.” He added, “Today’s announcement demonstrates that we are focused on creating the financial flexibility to support our ongoing transformation and core growth drivers.”
The deal, which is pending approval from various sports leagues and regulatory bodies, also includes a long-term agreement with Rogers for broadcast rights for the Maple Leafs and Raptors on TSN for the next 20 years.
Next: Maple Leafs Quick Hits: New & Old Faces, a Prospect to Watch
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 hours ago
Oilers’ Evander Kane Details Timing and Multiple Surgeries He Needs
Evander Kane confirmed he will be getting multiple surgeries done and will miss significant...
-
NHL News/ 3 hours ago
Capitals’ T.J. Oshie Out with Chronic Injury, Set for LTIR in 2024-25
Capitals' forward T.J. Oshie will begin the 2024-25 season on long-term injured reserve as...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Oilers Confirm Team Has Parted Ways With Asst. GM Brad Holland
The Edmonton Oilers has confirmed that the organization has parted ways with Assistant GM...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Oilers Shouldn’t Worry About Offer Sheet Threat for Evan Bouchard
While the Edmonton Oilers lost two players to offer sheets this summer, they shouldn't...
-
Boston Bruins/ 1 day ago
Which Top Defenseman Was an Oilers Insider Teasing in a Trade?
Bob Stauffer teased that the Edmonton Oilers might be looking to trade for a...
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 2 days ago
Red Wings Re-Sign Lucas Raymond to Massive 8-Year Contract
The Detroit Red Wings have re-signed forward Lucas Raymond to an eight-year contract extension...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Stan Bowman Details Plans to Bolster Oilers’ Supporting Cast
Stan Bowman knows the biggest challenge for the Edmonton Oilers will be building the...
-
Boston Bruins/ 4 days ago
Do Bruins Regret Both Arbitration Decisions With Jeremy Swayman?
Elliotte Friedman believes Jeremy Swayman is holding the Bruins to the fire and the...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
Oilers’ Evander Kane Scheduled for Offseason Surgery
Evander Kane is set to undergo offseason surgery for his sports hernia issues. It's...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 5 days ago
Top 2024-25 Oilers Prospects to Follow in Rookie Camp This Year
The Edmonton Oilers have released their 2024 rookie camp rosters. Let's take a look...