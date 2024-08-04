What Does Kyle Clifford Bring to the Marlies Culture?

Kyle Clifford is staying within the Toronto Maple Leafs organization. The 33-year-old forward has signed a one-year AHL contract with the Toronto Marlies.

???? News | We've signed forward Kyle Clifford to a one-year AHL contract. #LongLive — Toronto Marlies (@TorontoMarlies) July 31, 2024

Clifford has been a mainstay with the Marlies over the last two seasons. He played 99 regular-season games, scored 18 goals, and added 30 assists. Additionally, he scored five goals and seven assists in 10 playoff games with the Marlies. However, it isn’t his scoring that makes him valuable to the American Hockey League (AHL) team. It’s his leadership and his culture-building.

Last season, Clifford was an assistant captain who was pivotal in mentoring younger players. He’ll continue that role this season as well.

Clifford Brings Both Leadership and Experience to the Marlies

Marlies head coach John Gruden and several players have emphasized Clifford’s invaluable presence in the locker room. With over 800 NHL games and two Stanley Cups with the Los Angeles Kings, Clifford brings an irreplaceable wealth of experience and leadership. His leadership was particularly evident last season when he led the Marlies with 140 penalty minutes, often stepping up to defend his teammates.

Again, it isn’t the penalty minutes that are the key. It’s what they represent for the team. In short, Clifford is building a team ethos. You stick up for your teammates. No one pushes us around. We won’t allow it. And Clifford is front-and-center in not allowing it.

Critical Incidents Highlighting Clifford’s Role

Several critical incidents exemplify Clifford’s value to the team. First, he came to the defense of goalie teammate Dennis Hildeby on January 12. The incident is that Belleville Senators forward Bokonji Imama speared the important Maple Leafs prospect after they passed on their way to the dressing room. On his way to the dressing room, as the second period ended, Clifford returned to the ice to confront Imama. It resulted in suspensions for both players. But Clifford had made his point.

Second, Clifford confronted former Marlies defenseman Joseph Duszak on March 9 after Duszak’s taunt was directed at Toronto’s bench. Third, once again, Imama stirred the ire of the NHL veteran after Belleville had eliminated Toronto in the first round of the Calder Cup playoffs. Clifford and Imama had a heated exchange in the handshake line. The situation escalated due to a chirp from Imama during the playoff series.

Clifford’s Impact on the Marlies

Clifford’s career spans 15 years, during which he has played for the Kings, Maple Leafs, and St. Louis Blues. The upcoming season will be his fourth straight season playing AHL games with the Marlies. His return provides stability and leadership for the team as they aim for success in the upcoming season.

Clifford’s return to the Marlies is a strategic move, combining leadership, experience, and on-ice tenacity. The Maple Leafs organization benefits from its continued presence in developing young talent and contributing to the Marlies’ success. He positively impacts building the kind of culture the Maple Leafs want with their young prospects.

