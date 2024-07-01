Warren Foegele Heads to Kings on 3-Year Deal in Free Agency

The Los Angeles Kings have secured a new addition to their roster with the signing of free agent forward Warren Foegele to a three-year contract. While specific financial details have not been disclosed, sources including Elliotte Friedman and David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period report the deal falls within the mid-$3 million range per year.

Warren Foegele to Los Angeles, 3 years in the mid-$3M range — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 1, 2024

Foegele’s move to Los Angeles comes after a successful stint with the Edmonton Oilers, where he earned recognition for his contributions during the regular season, notably achieving a 20-goal campaign. Despite his solid performance, the Oilers opted to focus on upgrading their top six forwards, paving the way for Foegele’s departure.

Related: Viktor Arvidsson Signs 2-Year Deal with Edmonton Oilers

The acquisition of Viktor Arvidsson by Edmonton signaled a strategic shift, making it clear that Foegele’s salary expectations didn’t align with the team’s plans. This trade-off sees the Oilers paying a bit more annually for Arvidsson, while Foegele secures additional term with the Kings.

Warren Foegele LA Kings

Foegele Served the Oilers Well

Although Foegele didn’t maintain a regular spot in Edmonton’s lineup during their Stanley Cup Final run, his reliability and clutch performances in the playoffs underscore his value. The Kings anticipate Foegele’s versatility and scoring ability to bolster their forward depth, adding a competitive edge to their lineup for the upcoming seasons.

Foegele’s signing reflects Los Angeles’ commitment to strengthening their roster with experienced, effective, and reliable players. He’s got more size than Arvidsson but doesn’t arguably use it as well. He’s got speed and can kill penalties.

Next: Nikita Zadorov and Elias Lindholm Have Signed with Boston Bruins