Nic Hague Signs 3-Year Contract Extension With Golden Knights

The Vegas Golden Knights and defenseman Nicolas Hague have settled their differences and come to an agreement on a three-year contract extension. The deal will see Hague make $2,294,150 per season. He will be an RFA at the end of the deal with a $2.7 million qualifying offer. He will also have arbitration rights.
PuckPedia reports that the deal breaks down as follows:
2022-23: $750K salary, $1.95MM signing bonus
2023-24: $775K salary, $707,450 signing bonus
2024-25: $2.7MM salary
The two sides were at an impasse with Hague having left the team and not reporting to camp. There was talk that he was looking for between $2 and $3 million per season on a two or three-year deal. The talk was that the Golden Knights were not interested in more than a one-year deal but clearly, the two sides went with the longer-term solution.
In 52 games last year, Hague recorded four goals, 14 points, 116 shots on net, 80 blocks, and 57 hits.
