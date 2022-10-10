Slafkovsky Will Start NHL Season on Canadiens’ Main Roster

Montreal Canadiens’ recently-drafted prospect Juraj Slafkovsky has survived roster cuts before season opener of the 2022-23 NHL season and will play on the big club to start the season. How long his run with the Canadiens lasts has yet to be determined but that may be largely up to him. That said, he did note: “I texted my parents (back in Slovakia) right away that they can come now.” The hint here is that Slafkovsky is confident he’ll stick with the team long enough for his parents to see him play.
Kaiden Guhle, Arber Xhekaj, and Jordan Harris were also told they’d made the team.
Slafkovsky was the No. 1 overall pick at this year’s NHL draft. To some, he was a surprise selection, but as the draft neared, there was more and more buzz that the power forward with skill might have elevated his status among draft picks and that he was a potential option to replace Shane Wright, who at the point, had been the consensus No. 1.
The Canadiens announced on Monday — just hours ahead of the opening-night rosters needing to be finalized — that five players had been sent down to the AHL’s Laval Rocket: defencemen Justin Barron and Otto Leskinen, forwards Rafaël Harvey-Pinard and Jesse Ylönen, and goalie Cayden Primeau. Slafkovsky’s name was not among the cuts.
The Canadiens might be interested in giving Slafkovsky a nine-game look before making a final decision. Should he play more than that he’ll burn a year off of his entry-level deal. When asked what he believes he’ll need to do to get more than the nine games, he responded, “Just play my best game every time I get the chance to play. I think if I give everything then I can stay here for a long time and that’s what I will try to do.”
Next: Oilers Solve Cap Concerns Without Need to Trade Jesse Puljujarvi
4 Comments
Leave a Reply
More News
-
NHL News/ 3 hours ago
Oilers Solve Cap Concerns Without Need to Trade Jesse Puljujarvi
The Edmonton Oilers have done their salary cap juggling and figured out a way...
-
Featured/ 2 days ago
Win/Win: Canucks Trade Dickinson to Blackhawks for Stillman
The Vancouver Canucks and Chicago Blackhawks completed a salary cap relief trade that provided...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Jets Could Make Major Changes This Coming Offseason
If the Winnipeg Jets don't get off to a good start this regular season,...
-
NHL News/ 5 days ago
Dallas Stars Sign Jason Robertson to 4-Year Extension
The Dallas Stars have signed Jason Robertson to a four-year extension worth $7.75 million...
-
NHL News/ 1 week ago
Bruins, Stars Struggling With Big Names Due to Salary Cap Jump?
The Dallas Stars and Boston Bruins are two of the teams facing tough decisions...
-
NHL News/ 1 week ago
How Much is Your Hockey Fandom Worth?: This Quiz Will Tell You
Because the sports industry is booming and only growing, did you know that your...
-
NHL News/ 2 weeks ago
Blues Among Teams Interested In Trading for Jakob Chychrun
The St. Louis Blues are said to be one of the teams inquiring about...
-
Calgary Flames/ 2 weeks ago
Darryl Sutter Takes Shot at Matthew Tkachuk’s Lack of Leadership
Did Darryl Sutter see an opening to send a subtle shot at Matthew Tkachuk...
-
NHL News/ 2 weeks ago
Was It Mike Babcock’s Fault the Maple Leafs Players Quit on Him?
Mike Babcock was a Hall of Fame NHL coach. He was fired by the...
-
NHL News/ 3 weeks ago
NHL Trade Talk Podcast – Ep. 10 – Subban, Chara, Yandle Retire, MacKinnon Signs
On this episode, we talk the retirement news for P.K. Subban, Zdeno Chara and...
Pingback: Nic Hague Signs 3-Year Contract Extension With Golden Knights
Pingback: Nic Hague Indications 3-Year Agreement Expansion With Golden Knights | Gems Hockey
Pingback: Nic Hague Signs 3-Year Contract Extension With Golden Knights – Hockey 1 on 1
Pingback: Nic Hague Signs 3-Year Contract Extension With Golden Knights - NEW Sport