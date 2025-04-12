Landeskog Feels “Great” in Return, But One Area Needs Work

Gabriel Landeskog took a major step forward Friday night in his comeback journey, suiting up for the AHL’s Colorado Eagles in what marked his first professional hockey game in nearly three years. While the Colorado Avalanche captain was thrilled to be back in game action, he acknowledged there’s still work to do—specifically when it comes to getting his conditioning up to speed.

“Body feels great,” Landeskog said after the Eagles’ 2–0 win over the Henderson Silver Knights. “I was telling some of the guys on the bench my knee feels great. I’m just tired. We’re going to work on that.”

The 32-year-old logged nearly 15 minutes over 15 shifts in the game, registering two shots and a minor penalty. Most importantly, he came away feeling physically fine after three knee surgeries and a cartilage transplant that kept him out of action since Game 6 of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final.

Landeskog Wasn’t Sure If He Could Make Return

“There were times where I didn’t know if that was ever going to happen,” he admitted. “It felt great being in the battle again… all the nuances of a hockey game. Really fun being back.”

Landeskog remains on long-term injured reserve, but the Avalanche could activate him for the playoffs without any cap implications. Head coach Jared Bednar hasn’t committed to a return date but said, “When he says he’s ready to play, he’s gonna play.”

With the postseason beginning April 19, Colorado—currently locked into third in the Central Division—could see Landeskog rejoin the lineup soon. His knee might be ready, but regaining full conditioning will be key to how effective he’ll be when the pace ramps up tenfold in the postseason.

