Colorado Avalanche
Landeskog Feels “Great” in Return, But One Area Needs Work
Avalanche star Gabriel Landeskog says his body feels great after first game back but admits his conditioning needs work before NHL return.
Gabriel Landeskog took a major step forward Friday night in his comeback journey, suiting up for the AHL’s Colorado Eagles in what marked his first professional hockey game in nearly three years. While the Colorado Avalanche captain was thrilled to be back in game action, he acknowledged there’s still work to do—specifically when it comes to getting his conditioning up to speed.
“Body feels great,” Landeskog said after the Eagles’ 2–0 win over the Henderson Silver Knights. “I was telling some of the guys on the bench my knee feels great. I’m just tired. We’re going to work on that.”
The 32-year-old logged nearly 15 minutes over 15 shifts in the game, registering two shots and a minor penalty. Most importantly, he came away feeling physically fine after three knee surgeries and a cartilage transplant that kept him out of action since Game 6 of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final.
Landeskog Wasn’t Sure If He Could Make Return
“There were times where I didn’t know if that was ever going to happen,” he admitted. “It felt great being in the battle again… all the nuances of a hockey game. Really fun being back.”
Landeskog remains on long-term injured reserve, but the Avalanche could activate him for the playoffs without any cap implications. Head coach Jared Bednar hasn’t committed to a return date but said, “When he says he’s ready to play, he’s gonna play.”
With the postseason beginning April 19, Colorado—currently locked into third in the Central Division—could see Landeskog rejoin the lineup soon. His knee might be ready, but regaining full conditioning will be key to how effective he’ll be when the pace ramps up tenfold in the postseason.
Next: Maple Leafs Down Two D-Men as They Battle Canadiens
More News
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 3 minutes ago
Landeskog Feels “Great” in Return, But One Area Needs Work
Avalanche star Gabriel Landeskog says his body feels great after first game back but...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 56 minutes ago
Oilers Clinch Playoffs, But Injury Concerns for Ekholm, Hyman
The Edmonton Oilers clinched a playoff spot but lost Hyman and Ekholm to injury,...
-
NHL News/ 19 hours ago
Another Big Swing?: Analyst Links Blues to Marner in Free Agency
One journalist wonders if the St. Louis Blues would be interested in Mitch Marner...
-
Boston Bruins/ 20 hours ago
Bruins Reportedly Weighing GM Change: Sweeney Could Be Out
NHL insider Pierre LeBrun hinted the Boston Bruins might be considering a GM change...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 21 hours ago
Oilers Get Two Key Players Back On Friday vs. Sharks
The Edmonton Oilers will get Stuart Skinner and Mattias Ekholm back in the lineup...
-
Carolina Hurricanes/ 24 hours ago
Hurricanes Sign KHL D-Man Alexander Nikishin to Entry-Level Deal
Alexander Nikishin signs with the Carolina Hurricanes and talked about joining the team and...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 24 hours ago
ESPN Analyst Rips Oilers, Hopes Team Taught Painful Playoff Lesson
ESPN analyst PK Subban ripped the Edmonton Oilers and their roster decisions, hoping they...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Insider Talks Reality of an Offer Sheet For Matthew Knies
TSN insider Chris Johnston discussed speculation of an offer sheet for Matthew Knies this...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Celebrini’s Hat Trick Makes History: Challenging Hutson for Calder
Macklin Celebrini scored a hat trick for the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday, reminding...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Oilers Beat Blues 4-3: McDavid Returns, But Lose D-Man to LTIR
Connor McDavid and Edmonton Oilers earned a huge win over the red hot St....