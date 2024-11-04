NHL Trade Talk Recap: Capitals, Canucks, Oilers, Leafs & Flyers

In today’s NHL Trade Talk Recap (Nov. 3, 2024), Alex Ovechkin scored another goal (his 860th) and is now just 35 goals behind the great Wayne Gretzky. He’s having a season, but can he catch The Great One? As well, the Vancouver Canucks finally broke their losing streak with a tightly-contested win over the San Jose Sharks. What were the keys to the Canucks’ win? Flyers coach John Tortorella benched Matvei Michkov. Is this tough-love scenario beginning to take on a life of its own? Might there be a surprising New York Rangers trade? Are the Edmonton Oilers under-using Jeff Skinner? Finally, what were the Good, Bad, & Ugly aspects of the Maple Leafs’ loss Saturday night in St. Louis?
Ovechkin Lights the Lamp for Career Goal No. 860
Alex Ovechkin continues to defy age and expectations, scoring his 860th career goal on a power play against the Carolina Hurricanes. With seven goals in 11 games this season, the Capitals captain is on track for a remarkable 52-goal season. He’s only 35 goals shy of Wayne Gretzky’s record. Could this be the year Ovechkin surpasses the seemingly untouchable record held by Gretzky?
Read Full NHL Trade Talk Story Here
Thrilling Overtime Goal Propels Canucks Past Sharks
In an exciting overtime game, the Vancouver Canucks beat the San Jose Sharks 3-2, thanks to Pius Suter‘s two goals. The win ends the Canucks’ two-game losing streak while snapping the Sharks’ three-game winning streak. Jake DeBrusk and Kevin Lankinen helped lead the team.
As the Canucks build momentum heading into their next game, the question arises: can they capitalize on this momentum and fix their power play woes? Or will they face setbacks against stronger foes?
Michkov’s Bench Time: A Lesson or a Problem for the Flyers?
After a challenging game against the St. Louis Blues, Flyers coach John Tortorella benched Matvei Michkov. While Torts aims to foster Michkov’s growth through this tough-love approach, the young forward’s potential frustration highlights the complexity of their relationship. And language issues don’t help. The situation raises questions about how Tortorella’s coaching style will mesh with Michkov’s competitive spirit.
Can the Flyers balance discipline and support in developing Michkov into a star player? Or could this friction set back his progression in the NHL?
Could K’Andre Miller Be the Surprising Trade Piece for the Rangers?
As the New York Rangers aim to rework their roster this offseason, defenseman Jacob Trouba‘s $8 million cap hit makes him a trade candidate. However, might K’Andre Miller emerge as an unexpected “wild card” in trade talks? With the need for financial flexibility and contracts looming for Igor Shesterkin and K’Andre Miller, what decisions will GM Chris Drury face?
Are the Oilers Missing the Mark by Underusing Jeff Skinner?
Despite signing Jeff Skinner to a one-year, $3 million deal, the Edmonton Oilers head coach, Kris Knoblauch, seems hesitant to give the talented forward game minutes. Why hasn’t he been utilized more effectively, especially in situations like the power play? Could giving Skinner a more prominent role help unlock his scoring potential?
Will the Oilers finally capitalize on Skinner’s offensive talent, or will they continue to overlook a player who could be the spark they desperately need?
Maple Leafs’ Disappointing Revenge Effort: What Went Wrong Against the Blues?
The Toronto Maple Leafs hoped to avenge an earlier loss against the St. Louis Blues. However, they fell short, losing 4-2. The game showed a mix of missed chances and struggles with their power play. Can the team turn things around as they head into a grueling stretch of games? How can the Maple Leafs regain momentum and capitalize on their scoring potential?
Other NHL Trade Talk Recap Nov. 3 Links:
- Bruins Bench Pastrnak in Third Period: Coach with Cryptic Reason
- Alex Ovechkin Inches Closer to Gretzky with Goal No. 860
- Takeaways from the Canucks’ 3-2 Win Over the Sharks
- Oilers Only Make One Lineup Change Ahead of Game vs. Flames
- Scribe Asks: Michkov’s Future Under Flyers’ Tortorella Rocky After Benching?
- Scribe Hints Rangers Could Make Surprise Trade This Offseason
- Great Week for Penguins’ Sidney Crosby: From Slump to Streak
- Acciari’s Hit on Slafkovský Sparks Strong Response by Canadiens
- Oilers Out of Excuses for Underusing 30-Plus Goal Sniper
- The Good, Bad, & Ugly In Maple Leafs 4-2 Loss to Blues
- Maple Leafs Dump Another One to Blues 4-2: Three Takeaways
Related: NHL Trade Talk Recap: Oilers, Maple Leafs, Bruins, Islanders
More News
-
Calgary Flames/ 1 hour ago
Draisaitl Proving a Point Without McDavid: Oilers Beat Flames 4-2
The Edmonton Oilers praised Leon Draisaitl who stepped up again vs the Flames and...
-
NHL News/ 6 hours ago
Alex Ovechkin Inches Closer to Gretzky with Goal No. 860
Alex Ovechkin scores his 860th career goal, putting him just 35 goals shy of...
-
NHL News/ 8 hours ago
Takeaways from the Canucks’ 3-2 Win Over the Sharks
Last night, the Vancouver Canucks won a hard-fought game against the San Jose Sharks....
-
Calgary Flames/ 9 hours ago
Oilers Only Make One Lineup Change Ahead of Game vs. Flames
The Edmonton Oilers are going with roughly the same lineup against the Flames they...
-
New York Rangers/ 11 hours ago
Scribe Hints Rangers Could Make Surprise Trade This Offseason
As the New York Rangers answer cap questions this offseason, could a surprise name...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 13 hours ago
Oilers Out of Excuses for Underusing 30-Plus Goal Sniper
The Edmonton Oilers need offense but the team isn't looking to 30-goal sniper Jeff...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Blues Lose Philip Broberg to Nasty-Looking Injury
The St. Louis Blues have seemingly lost defenseman Philip Broberg to apparent lower-body injury.
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Oilers Considering “Wild Card” Trade Before Evander Kane Returns?
Oilers Insider and radio host Bob Stauffer teased a "Wild Card" trade by the...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Matt Benning Addresses Trade Flip Rumors From Maple Leafs
Newly acquired defenseman Matt Benning was asked about trade rumors already coming out of...
-
Boston Bruins/ 1 day ago
Future Ex-Bruin?: Could Stamkos-Style Exit Happen to Marchand?
As Brad Marchand approaches free agency, questions surround his future with the Bruins, and...