NHL Trade Talk Recap: Capitals, Canucks, Oilers, Leafs & Flyers

In today’s NHL Trade Talk Recap (Nov. 3, 2024), Alex Ovechkin scored another goal (his 860th) and is now just 35 goals behind the great Wayne Gretzky. He’s having a season, but can he catch The Great One? As well, the Vancouver Canucks finally broke their losing streak with a tightly-contested win over the San Jose Sharks. What were the keys to the Canucks’ win? Flyers coach John Tortorella benched Matvei Michkov. Is this tough-love scenario beginning to take on a life of its own? Might there be a surprising New York Rangers trade? Are the Edmonton Oilers under-using Jeff Skinner? Finally, what were the Good, Bad, & Ugly aspects of the Maple Leafs’ loss Saturday night in St. Louis?

Ovechkin Lights the Lamp for Career Goal No. 860

Alex Ovechkin continues to defy age and expectations, scoring his 860th career goal on a power play against the Carolina Hurricanes. With seven goals in 11 games this season, the Capitals captain is on track for a remarkable 52-goal season. He’s only 35 goals shy of Wayne Gretzky’s record. Could this be the year Ovechkin surpasses the seemingly untouchable record held by Gretzky?

Thrilling Overtime Goal Propels Canucks Past Sharks

In an exciting overtime game, the Vancouver Canucks beat the San Jose Sharks 3-2, thanks to Pius Suter‘s two goals. The win ends the Canucks’ two-game losing streak while snapping the Sharks’ three-game winning streak. Jake DeBrusk and Kevin Lankinen helped lead the team.

As the Canucks build momentum heading into their next game, the question arises: can they capitalize on this momentum and fix their power play woes? Or will they face setbacks against stronger foes?

Michkov’s Bench Time: A Lesson or a Problem for the Flyers?

After a challenging game against the St. Louis Blues, Flyers coach John Tortorella benched Matvei Michkov. While Torts aims to foster Michkov’s growth through this tough-love approach, the young forward’s potential frustration highlights the complexity of their relationship. And language issues don’t help. The situation raises questions about how Tortorella’s coaching style will mesh with Michkov’s competitive spirit.

Can the Flyers balance discipline and support in developing Michkov into a star player? Or could this friction set back his progression in the NHL?

Could K’Andre Miller Be the Surprising Trade Piece for the Rangers?

As the New York Rangers aim to rework their roster this offseason, defenseman Jacob Trouba‘s $8 million cap hit makes him a trade candidate. However, might K’Andre Miller emerge as an unexpected “wild card” in trade talks? With the need for financial flexibility and contracts looming for Igor Shesterkin and K’Andre Miller, what decisions will GM Chris Drury face?

Are the Oilers Missing the Mark by Underusing Jeff Skinner?

Despite signing Jeff Skinner to a one-year, $3 million deal, the Edmonton Oilers head coach, Kris Knoblauch, seems hesitant to give the talented forward game minutes. Why hasn’t he been utilized more effectively, especially in situations like the power play? Could giving Skinner a more prominent role help unlock his scoring potential?

Will the Oilers finally capitalize on Skinner’s offensive talent, or will they continue to overlook a player who could be the spark they desperately need?

Maple Leafs’ Disappointing Revenge Effort: What Went Wrong Against the Blues?

The Toronto Maple Leafs hoped to avenge an earlier loss against the St. Louis Blues. However, they fell short, losing 4-2. The game showed a mix of missed chances and struggles with their power play. Can the team turn things around as they head into a grueling stretch of games? How can the Maple Leafs regain momentum and capitalize on their scoring potential?

