Canucks’ Nils Aman Surprisingly Clears Waivers: On to Abbotsford

The Vancouver Canucks placed forward Nils Aman on NHL waivers Saturday morning. Surprisingly, no team claimed the 24-year-old. He’s now free to report to the AHL’s Abbotsford Canucks. Aman’s move gives Vancouver roster flexibility, but it also raises questions about how the Canucks will manage their center depth moving forward.

Given how valuable centers are in the NHL, I was surprised that Aman wasn’t picked up. His salary was well under $1 million. While he isn’t much for scoring, he’s a solid defensive player.

Aman’s Unclaimed Waiver and Abbotsford Assignment

Aman, known for his defensive reliability, has been a stable player at the NHL level. With the season well underway and injuries piling up across the league, there was speculation that teams like the Colorado Avalanche or Calgary Flames might have made a move for him. However, he passed through waivers unclaimed. He’ll join Abbotsford, where he can continue contributing without impacting Vancouver’s active roster.

Aman’s reassignment has another interesting implication for the Canucks’ top-six lineup. In Saturday night’s 3-2 win over the San Jose Sharks, Pius Suter found chemistry with Elias Pettersson and Conor Garland. Suter ultimately scored the game-winning goal in the final minute. This combination looked promising enough that Canucks management might want to give it a more extended trial.

However, shifting Suter to the wing to play in the top six leaves Vancouver with just four centers on their active roster: JT Miller, Elias Pettersson, Teddy Blueger, and Suter. If Suter moves to wing permanently, the Canucks might need another center to round out their lineup.

Nils Aman of the Vancouver Canucks clears waivers, now what?

Might the Canucks Call Up Aatu Räty?

Aatu Räty, who opened the season as Vancouver’s third-line center before being sent to Abbotsford for further development, could be a strong candidate for the call-up. Räty has shown early promise this season, including a recent three-point game with Abbotsford. Known for his offensive skill, Räty’s playmaking could provide additional depth at center, allowing Suter to thrive on the wing.

Although the Canucks could recall Aman, his waiver exemption means they might prefer to let him settle in Abbotsford and give Räty a chance to step up at the NHL level. The team must evaluate whether Räty is ready to contribute effectively in Vancouver or if continued development time is more beneficial.

The Bottom Line: The Canucks’s Depth Strategy

With Aman’s move to Abbotsford and the potential for Räty’s call-up, the Canucks are actively shaping their lineup to maximize scoring potential and flexibility. Fans should keep an eye on Räty’s progress. His play with Abbotsford could soon influence Vancouver’s center depth and give the Canucks another promising option for their evolving lineup.

The Canucks might also be ready to make another move as Dakota Joshua readies to return to the team’s roster.

Related: Why a Quinn Hughes “What If” Is Canucks’ Biggest Problem