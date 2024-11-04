Scribe Defends Oilers’ Stuart Skinner: Backup Plan is Complicated

The Athletic’s Allan Mitchell believes recent criticism of Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner is misplaced. A strong performance on Sunday night versus the Calgary Flames may quiet naysayers for a moment, but when Skinner inevitably lets in a stinker (which all goalies do), fans will be quick to jump all over the netminder. Mitchell suggests that fans may be overlooking Skinner’s value and true potential. He also hints that there’s not really a viable backup plan and the Oilers need to ride or die with their starter.
Mitchell writes:
Stuart Skinner has come under fire for his early-season performance, with some fans believing the organization blew an opportunity to upgrade at the position over the summer.
The columnist doesn’t agree and instead argues that Skinner’s early struggles don’t warrant the backlash, especially when his performance is assessed against both his cap hit and five-on-five save percentage.
Stuart Skinner Is a Team-Friendly Value Deal for the Oilers
Skinner’s cap hit of $2.6 million for this and next season is a budget-friendly option for the Oilers, who are paying out (or about to) on several high-cost contracts, including Leon Draisaitl and potentially Connor McDavid. When looking around the NHL at what elite goaltenders cost, Skinner comes in at a bargain number. Mitchell argues that any fan suggesting that the Oilers simply trade for someone better isn’t taking a close look at the market.
When you look at contracts like Connor Hellebuyck‘s at $8.5 million, Ilya Sorokin‘s at $8.25 million, and Juuse Saros‘ at $5 million, it starts to become evident that Skinner is a steal, even if he’s not as good as the three names mentioned. He added several other names to his list of comparables, but all alternatives are not only costly but also largely out of Edmonton’s financial reach due to cap constraints.
Oilers Have No Real Backup Plan for Stuart Skinner
Is Marc-Andre Fleury an Option?
In the past two seasons, Skinner has delivered solid numbers. His five-on-five save percentage places him among the NHL’s best-value deals.
Mitchell adds that while a veteran acquisition like Marc-Andre Fleury could be someone that Stan Bowman inquires about closer to the deadline, even that comes with hurdles. Fleury has a no-movement clause and it doesn’t sound like he wants to go anywhere before he retires.
Ultimately, Mitchell argues to give Skinner time. Given his recent performance, potential, and affordable cap hit, Skinner is Edmonton’s best long-term solution.
