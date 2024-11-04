The Good, Bad, & Ugly in the Maple Leafs’ 2-1 OT Loss to the Wild

The Toronto Maple Leafs battled hard and earned a point in their 2-1 overtime loss to the Minnesota Wild on Sunday night. Playing on the second night of a back-to-back and their third game in four days, the Maple Leafs showed pushback and determination.

Featuring a discussion about Anthony Stolarz, John Tavares, and others, here are the game’s good, bad, and ugly moments.

The Good (Anthony Stolarz’s Performance and the Power Play Goal)

Even though the Maple Leafs were dominated, they remained poised for much of the game. The Wild controlled the play for long stretches and by the third period, Toronto’s players looked fatigued. Still, they largely stuck to their defensive structure and limited Minnesota’s quality scoring chances. Stolarz delivered an impressive performance in the net, often scrambling to make key saves and even stopping shots without his stick.

Notably, one of the broadcasters likened his performance to that of Dominik Hasek. Although the Maple Leafs lost, they finally broke their power-play drought on the road with William Nylander’s goal. Given their busy schedule, finishing the week 2-1-1 with three of those games on the road is an accomplishment.

The Bad (The Goal Against Involving John Tavares)

The Wild’s first goal, which put them 1-0, came after a prolonged shift for John Tavares, William Nylander, Max Pacioretty, Simon Benoit, and Conor Timmins were pinned in the Maple Leafs’ zone. Stolarz made several saves before Frederick Gaudreau’s shot ricocheted off the post, bounced off Ryan Hartman’s chest, and ended up at his feet.

John Tavares Maple Leafs extension talks

With Timmins tying up Hartman’s stick, Hartman attempted to kick the puck, which would have ruled it no goal. However, trying to clear the puck, Tavares accidentally nudged it with his stick, making it a legal goal. It was the only one Stolarz conceded in regulation, as he stopped the other 31 shots.

The Ugly (Defensive Breakdown on the OT winner)

The Wild’s overtime goal came on an ugly defensive sequence for the Maple Leafs. After Marco Rossi bobbled the puck at Toronto’s blue line, Max Domi knocked it out to neutral ice. Deep in Toronto’s zone, Jared Spurgeon won a footrace with Domi for the loose puck and fired it back to Rossi. He passed to Matt Boldy for an uncontested 2-on-0 break.

Stolarz was forced to play both potential shooters, and Boldy took advantage by deking and scoring high over Stolarz’s blocker. Oliver Ekman-Larsson was changing at the end of his shift. Max Pacioretty didn’t back up Domi or recognize the Wild’s breakaway threat. Even if he’d been in a better position, it would have only been a 2-on-1, a more manageable situation than the 2-on-0 they faced.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

The Maple Leafs will return home to face the Boston Bruins on Tuesday. They’ll be looking to regroup after a taxing weekend. They’ll have a few days to rest and prepare for another back-to-back this weekend. They host the Detroit Red Wings on Friday and welcome the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday.

Related: Here We Go Again: Nick Robertson and the Maple Leafs