McDavid Offers Tease on Return Date to Oilers Lineup

Connor McDavid was back on the ice for the Oilers’ optional skate at Rogers Place today, signaling promising news in his injury recovery timeline. The Oilers know not to rush McDavid, but the superstar also knows his body and what he’s capable of more than anyone. If he’s feeling good, which it appears he is, the Oilers will be happy to have him back, despite being 2-0 since he went down.

While his return isn’t immediate, Jack Michaels, the Oilers’ play-by-play announcer, shared that McDavid could be slightly ahead of schedule and is considered “day-to-day.” Michaels added that McDavid hasn’t ruled out a potential return for the team’s upcoming game against Vancouver, raising hopes for a sooner-than-expected comeback.

That game is scheduled for Saturday, November 9th in Vancouver. Before then, Edmonton has matchups against the New Jersey Devils and Vegas Golden Knights. If McDavid returns early and winds up missing only four games, that’s a huge and pleasant surprise.

"When it first happens obviously you're concerned that it's something a little more serious, but thankfully I got good news on it."



Connor McDavid met with the media today after participating in the #Oilers optional skate.@Enterprise | #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/l60MlaZfee — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) November 4, 2024

Oilers Are Stepping Up With McDavid Out of the Lineup

In the meantime, the Oilers have stepped up in McDavid’s absence. They delivered a solid performance in their recent 4-2 win over Calgary, with every player raising their intensity to keep the team competitive without their captain. Leon Draisaitl has been particularly effective, guiding the team to two straight wins since McDavid’s injury.

Leon Draisaitl has played well with Connor McDavid out of the lineup for the Oilers

With McDavid’s return on the horizon, Oilers fans are hopeful, though they’re cautious about rushing him back. Ideally, the team can continue winning, allowing McDavid the time he needs to fully recover before rejoining the lineup.

Next: Scribe Defends Oilers’ Stuart Skinner: Backup Plan is Complicated