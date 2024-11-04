Ehlers Hits Milestone: 3 Takeaways as Jets’ 7-4 Beat the Lightning

The Winnipeg Jets put up an impressive 7-4 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday, showing pushback and skill to overcome an early deficit. Nikolaj Ehlers hit an incredible milestone, while the team stayed red hot, proving they are a force this season and a possible early Stanley Cup contender. Here are three key takeaways from the game:
Takeaway 1: Ehlers Sets a Milestone in Jets Victory
Ehlers Becomes the Highest-Scoring Danish NHL Player
Nikolaj Ehlers continued his strong start to the season, scoring an empty-netter to help seal the win. At the same time, he reached a significant personal milestone as the highest-scoring Danish NHL player with 474 career points. Ehlers has shown leadership and precision this season. Last night, he added an assist on Logan Stanley’s goal.
Ehlers has been a critical part of the Jets’ offense, with four multi-point games this season. Through 12 games, he’s scored eight goals and added nine assists (for 17 points), well above the point-a-game average.
Takeaway 2. Jets’ Stability Shines Through
Despite the Lightning jumping to a quick 2-0 lead, the Jets scored the equalizer in the second period. They pulled ahead in the third and never looked back. Winnipeg never trailed again after tying the game, with contributions from players like Alex Iafallo, Mark Scheifele, and Stanley.
Scheifele’s four-game point streak continued. He added both a goal and an assist. This win highlights the Jets’ ability to adapt and persist, even when facing strong opposition like Tampa Bay. They are, so far, the class of the NHL.
Takeaway 3. The Jets’ Physicality and Power Plays Prove Decisive
The Jets capitalized on a critical power play in the third period following a sequence that saw Stanley deliver a hard, open-ice hit on Luke Glendening. This sparks a response from Zemgus Girgensons, who received an instigator penalty and misconduct. That’s all the Jets needed.
Winnipeg took full advantage, scoring on the ensuing power play to solidify their lead. The Jets’ physical play influenced game momentum and created scoring opportunities. It was typical of the team’s other games this season.
What’s Next for the Jets After Defeating the Lightning?
With the win, the Jets moved to the top of the NHL standings with 22 points. They will look to maintain momentum as they host Utah next, while Tampa Bay wraps up its road trip in St. Louis on Tuesday.
Who would have thought at the start of the season that Winnipeg would go on such a long flyer? This team is the real deal.
Related: Takeaways: Kyle Connor Hits Milestone as Jets Beat Red Wings
More News
-
Calgary Flames/ 2 hours ago
Flames’ Andrei Kuzmenko Responds to Coaching Challenge
Andrei Kuzmenko has started well for the Calgary Flames. However, his coach has asked...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 hours ago
McDavid Offers Tease on Return Date to Oilers Lineup
Connor McDavid skated at the Oilers' optional practice on Monday and then told the...
-
Minnesota Wild/ 5 hours ago
The Good, Bad, & Ugly in the Maple Leafs’ 2-1 OT Loss to the Wild
Last night, the Toronto Maple Leafs lost to the Minnesota Wild in overtime. What...
-
Minnesota Wild/ 6 hours ago
Insider: Wild Know “Deep Down” Truth About Kirill Kaprizov’s Next Contract
One insider noted that the Minnesota Wild know deep down the truth about what...
-
Calgary Flames/ 17 hours ago
Draisaitl Proving a Point Without McDavid: Oilers Beat Flames 4-2
The Edmonton Oilers praised Leon Draisaitl who stepped up again vs the Flames and...
-
NHL News/ 21 hours ago
Alex Ovechkin Inches Closer to Gretzky with Goal No. 860
Alex Ovechkin scores his 860th career goal, putting him just 35 goals shy of...
-
NHL News/ 24 hours ago
Takeaways from the Canucks’ 3-2 Win Over the Sharks
Last night, the Vancouver Canucks won a hard-fought game against the San Jose Sharks....
-
Calgary Flames/ 1 day ago
Oilers Only Make One Lineup Change Ahead of Game vs. Flames
The Edmonton Oilers are going with roughly the same lineup against the Flames they...
-
New York Rangers/ 1 day ago
Scribe Hints Rangers Could Make Surprise Trade This Offseason
As the New York Rangers answer cap questions this offseason, could a surprise name...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Oilers Out of Excuses for Underusing 30-Plus Goal Sniper
The Edmonton Oilers need offense but the team isn't looking to 30-goal sniper Jeff...