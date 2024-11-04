Ehlers Hits Milestone: 3 Takeaways as Jets’ 7-4 Beat the Lightning

The Winnipeg Jets put up an impressive 7-4 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday, showing pushback and skill to overcome an early deficit. Nikolaj Ehlers hit an incredible milestone, while the team stayed red hot, proving they are a force this season and a possible early Stanley Cup contender. Here are three key takeaways from the game:

Takeaway 1: Ehlers Sets a Milestone in Jets Victory

Ehlers Becomes the Highest-Scoring Danish NHL Player

Nikolaj Ehlers continued his strong start to the season, scoring an empty-netter to help seal the win. At the same time, he reached a significant personal milestone as the highest-scoring Danish NHL player with 474 career points. Ehlers has shown leadership and precision this season. Last night, he added an assist on Logan Stanley’s goal.

Ehlers has been a critical part of the Jets’ offense, with four multi-point games this season. Through 12 games, he’s scored eight goals and added nine assists (for 17 points), well above the point-a-game average.

Takeaway 2. Jets’ Stability Shines Through

Despite the Lightning jumping to a quick 2-0 lead, the Jets scored the equalizer in the second period. They pulled ahead in the third and never looked back. Winnipeg never trailed again after tying the game, with contributions from players like Alex Iafallo, Mark Scheifele, and Stanley.

Mark Scheifele of the Winnipeg Jets continued his point streak in a win over the Lightning

Scheifele’s four-game point streak continued. He added both a goal and an assist. This win highlights the Jets’ ability to adapt and persist, even when facing strong opposition like Tampa Bay. They are, so far, the class of the NHL.

Takeaway 3. The Jets’ Physicality and Power Plays Prove Decisive

The Jets capitalized on a critical power play in the third period following a sequence that saw Stanley deliver a hard, open-ice hit on Luke Glendening. This sparks a response from Zemgus Girgensons, who received an instigator penalty and misconduct. That’s all the Jets needed.

Winnipeg took full advantage, scoring on the ensuing power play to solidify their lead. The Jets’ physical play influenced game momentum and created scoring opportunities. It was typical of the team’s other games this season.

What’s Next for the Jets After Defeating the Lightning?

With the win, the Jets moved to the top of the NHL standings with 22 points. They will look to maintain momentum as they host Utah next, while Tampa Bay wraps up its road trip in St. Louis on Tuesday.

Who would have thought at the start of the season that Winnipeg would go on such a long flyer? This team is the real deal.

