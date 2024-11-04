Blues Get Good News Regarding Philip Broberg’s Injury

The St. Louis Blues might have gotten good news on Monday regarding defenseman Philip Broberg. The blueliner fell awkwardly and needed help off the ice in a win last week and early word was that it didn’t sound good. The fear was that the injury was something serious that could keep him out an extended amount of time, possibly the rest of the season. It sounds like Broberg will be back at some point this year.

Andy Strickland reported on Monday morning, “Philip Broberg has been better than advertised for the Blues this season. Suffered an injury in Saturday’s win over Toronto. An update is expected later today, doesn’t appear to be season-ending.”

Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic also shared an update, noting, “The Blues are practicing today and I’m assuming we’ll get an official update on Broberg. I’m hearing the injury isn’t as bad as originally feared. He could miss a month and maybe more, but it sounds like a more serious outcome was avoided.”

What Will the Blues Do Now That Broberg Is Out For Some Time?

A six-week to eight-week absence wouldn’t be a season-ender. That said, it does create questions that will need answers for the Blues. The team is in a bit of a re-tooling mode, but adding Broberg in the first place was a move meant to show they wanted to be competitive. Will GM Doug Armstrong look to pull off a trade for some top-four help on defense?

Those moves aren’t likely anytime soon, though—it’s mostly wishful thinking at this point. Do the Blues try to stay in the mix without him? Do they try to replace him? Or, do they pack in the season? Broberg wasn’t expected to be the difference-maker for the club this season but his nine points in 11 games certainly contributed to their wins.

