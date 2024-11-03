Alex Ovechkin Inches Closer to Gretzky with Goal No. 860

Alex Ovechkin has done it again, lighting the lamp for his 860th career goal in classic fashion. Scoring a signature power-play tally, Ovechkin now sits just 35 goals away from passing Wayne Gretzky for the most goals in NHL history—a record once deemed untouchable.
With seven goals in just 11 games, Ovechkin is on pace for an impressive 52-goal season. The Washington Capitals captain appears to be in peak form, scoring in each of his last four games and amassing nine points (five goals, four assists) over his last 10 periods. As November begins, Ovechkin is firmly establishing himself as a man on a mission, determined to etch his name at the top of the NHL’s all-time goal-scoring list.
It’s amazing how dialed in he seems to be this season after a 2023-24 campaign that left some fans with doubt he’d be able to reach the Great One’s record. Now, it almost feels inevitable with the pace Ovechkin is on.
Fans are witnessing vintage Ovi, who seems primed to break Gretzky’s hallowed record this season. His scoring prowess continues to amaze, proving age is just a number for one of the game’s greatest.
At the end of the second period, it’s 3-2 for the Carolina Hurricanes.
