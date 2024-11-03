The Montreal Canadiens lost Juraj Slafkovský late in the third period after Pittsburgh’s Noel Acciari hit him hard to the head. With just over three minutes left in the game, Slafkovský’s exit raised questions about the legality of the hit and the proper response from his team. Tensions escalated as Montreal players took to the ice to defend their teammate, leading to a heated altercation between the two teams.

Here’s a breakdown of the hit, the Canadiens’ reaction, and what the incident means for both teams moving forward.

Was Acciari’s Hit on Slafkovský Dirty?

Opinions vary on whether Acciari’s hit crossed the line into “dirty” territory. The incident began with both players racing toward the boards for puck possession. While Slafkovský eased up, Acciari committed fully to the contact. His approach included an extended elbow, which ultimately made contact with Slafkovský’s head and sent him off the ice for evaluation.

The timing and positioning of the hit were significant. Acciari approached at a tough angle and made high contact. The result was immediate. Now, there are concerns about the safety of Montreal’s first-overall draft pick. Some argue the hit was reckless rather than dirty, suggesting Acciari might not have intended to strike Slafkovský high. Still, when a player’s elbow contacts another’s head, intentional or not, it raises concerns, especially for a young player with a bright future in the league.

The Canadiens’ Response Was to Protect Its Star Player

The Canadiens reacted swiftly. Arber Xhekaj immediately confronted Acciari as the game ended. He intended to demonstrate his team’s commitment to defending their prized rookie. The response wasn’t merely about retaliation but protecting a teammate they viewed as a friend and part of their family and future. For the Canadiens, standing up for Slafkovský sent a message about their unity and readiness to shield their young stars from potentially dangerous hits.

Kevin Bieksa said during the broadcast, “”If there was no action taken there, there would be a bigger conversation in Montreal like this team isn’t tight, they don’t care about each other.”

Canadiens Slafkovsky Xhekaj

Hockey culture prizes team loyalty, and protecting a teammate, especially a high-profile rookie like Slafkovský, helps to build team chemistry. Analysts on the Hockey Night in Canada panel praised Montreal’s decision to step in. They pointed out that failing to defend Slafkovský could lead to questions about the team’s cohesion. This unity strengthens bonds within the team, reassuring players that they won’t be left vulnerable.

The panel’s bigger question was whether Pittsburgh’s coaching staff should have pulled Acciari off the ice following the hit. Keeping him in the game almost guaranteed a confrontation, especially when emotions ran high. Analysts noted that in similar situations, some coaches might pull the player in question to defuse tension and avoid additional penalties or injuries. In this case, keeping Acciari in allowed the game to end emotionally and aggressively, with both teams risking penalties as the final horn sounded.

What’s Next for the Canadiens and Slafkovský?

Slafkovský’s status remains uncertain. However, he’ll have a few days to recover before Montreal faces Calgary. This incident might lead to further evaluation of the league’s approach to high hits and, potentially, disciplinary action for Acciari.

For the Canadiens, this moment solidifies a culture of loyalty and protection for their emerging star, reinforcing a willingness to stand up for each other in heated moments.

