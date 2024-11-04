Bruins Bench Pastrnak in Third Period: Coach with Cryptic Reason

In a move that is garnering all sorts of attention, Boston Bruins star David Pastrnak was benched in the third period of their recent win, with head coach Jim Montgomery citing a “coach’s decision” as the only explanation. The Bruins got a much-needed 2-0 win over the Seattle Kraken, but the takeaway from the game was Pastrnak missing in action for the final 20 minutes.
When questioned further, Montgomery chose not to elaborate, all he would say is, “Coach’s decision in the third period. That’s all I’m gonna comment on.” As expected, the comments, or lack thereof, left fans and analysts speculating about Pastrnak’s performance and possible underlying issues.
Pastrnak’s struggles were evident during the game, with three giveaways in the first two periods alone. Some fans are wondering if he’s dealing with a lingering issue, but others believe he’s just not playing well and it was time for the coach to send a message. The benching ironically follows recent comments from Pastrnak in defense of Montgomery after the Bruins suffered a heavy 8-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes. “Monty’s just trying to get us going,” Pastrnak had said.
Was Montgomery just trying to get Pastrnak going too?
The Bruins Have Had Their Share of Issues to Open the Season
Montgomery’s frequent line adjustments in recent games haven’t yielded mixed results, adding pressure on a Bruins squad that seems to be falling short of expectations. While some suggest the benching might have been a wake-up call for Pastrnak, others question whether it signals a deeper issue within the team.
This isn’t the first time Montgomery has called Pastrnak out, if that’s what he’s doing here. Last season, the coach publicly said their star needed to play better. Pastrnak responded well. Perhaps he’ll do so again, assuming this isn’t an injury issue.
There were also issues this season between Montgomery and Brad Marchand, with a very public tongue-lashing to Marchand on the bench after Marchand gave the puck away.
Either way, the Bruins are struggling to get on the same page this season. The hope is that things turn around and everyone gets on the same page.
