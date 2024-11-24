Oilers Finally Scoring: Takeaways from 6-2 Win Over the Rangers

The Edmonton Oilers rebounded from an ugly loss to the Minnesota Wild with a game against the New York Rangers that was a lot more like the Oilers of 2023-24. They won by a score of 6-2, keeping the game simple a shooting often and early. When the dam finally broke, the Oilers never looked back.

The Oilers head into a long break with momentum on their side. If they can build on this performance, they’ll have every reason to believe they can climb the standings and become the top-tier team they were last season.

McDavid is Back in Top Form

After a slow start to the season by his standards, McDavid has found his stride and is making a statement. With two goals and an assist, including a jaw-dropping display of patience to outwait Jonathan Quick, McDavid climbed back into the league’s top ten in scoring.

This marked his second consecutive three-point game. He was speeding around and making smart decisions, getting others involved in the offense. McDavid now has 18 points in his last eight games.

Vasily Podkolzin Scores His First Goal, Kapanen First Point

A moment that felt long overdue, Vasily Podkolzin finally got rewarded for a ton of hard work. Since he joined the Oilers, he’s been working his way up the lineup, earning the trust of the head coach, and getting opportunities with the best players. He hadn’t scored a goal yet, but it seemed imminent.

Podkolzin notched his first goal in an Edmonton jersey on Saturday night and he looked skyward in relief when he did.

Another first was Kasperi Kapanen‘s first point as an Oiler. He made a speedy play around the net and found Evan Bouchard across the ice, who then found McDavid backdoor and wide-open. Interestingly, it looked like Mattias Ekholm was upset with Kapanen about something after the goal, but it appeared to be a really nice play.

Simple Game Plan, Big Results

Darnell Nurse scored a short-handed goal in his return to the lineup. It was his sixth career shorthanded goal – ranked second is franchise history among defensemen behind Paul Coffey (15).

When asked about the decisive win he summed it up best: the Oilers kept things simple, and it was amazing how often the puck goes in when that happens.

The Oilers peppered Jonathan Quick with shots and were eventually rewarded. Once the Oilers cracked Quick, the floodgates opened, leading to a series of highlight-reel goals that showed just how dangerous this team can be when firing on all cylinders.

Key Stats from the Game

McDavid: 2 goals, 1 assist

2 goals, 1 assist Draisaitl: 1 goal, 1 assist (league-leading 16th goal)

1 goal, 1 assist (league-leading 16th goal) Bouchard: 1 goal, 1 assist

1 goal, 1 assist Podkolzin: 1 goal (first as an Oiler)

1 goal (first as an Oiler) Janmark & Brown: 2 assists each

2 assists each Skinner: 33 saves

** Update: Immediately after the game, the Edmonton Oilers loaned Josh Brown and Drake Caggiula back to the Bakersfield Condors, likely to ensure they play games while the Oilers are on their six-day break.

