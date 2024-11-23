Oilers Look for Speed as New Forward Gets McDavid as Linemate

Following a tough loss, Tony Brar reports that the Edmonton Oilers are working with some interesting line combinations ahead of Saturday night’s match-up with the New York Rangers. In an attempt to combat several injuries, some unexpected players are getting an opportunity they otherwise wouldn’t get. Notably, Connor Brown finds his way into the top six and after just one game in orange and blue, forward Kasperi Kapanen sees an early promotion to the top line.

In his Oilers debut, Kapanen showed promise on the second line, impressing the coaching staff. In just 12 minutes of ice time, he recorded one shot on net, delivered four hits, and, crucially, drew two penalties. The penalties he drew highlighted his skating ability — something he called his best asset — earning him an opportunity to play alongside one of the NHL’s best skaters, Connor McDavid. Additionally, head coach Kris Knoblauch praised Kapanen’s speed and physicality, emphasizing his strong first impression in an Oilers uniform. In a post-practice interview Knoblauch stated, “That’s a pretty good game…if you’re going to be physical, you got to be quick.”

McDavid and Kapanen Oilers

Ranking in the top 95th percentile for top skating speed, Kapanen uses his speed effectively. With McDavid being one of the fastest players in the league, pairing him up with somebody who can keep up with him is vital. Furthermore, having Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, a strong playmaker, rounding out the top line works to stimulate as much offense as possible.

Kapanen’s Offensive Struggles

On the other hand, Kapanen has struggled offensively. Before being waived, he registered only one point through ten games with St. Louis this season. His lowered offensive production has been a trend for the past few seasons. In the last 159 games, Kapanen has recorded only 59 points. A shocking statistic as Kapanen once logged 44 points in a single season.

After losing several key young and speedy players in the offseason, the aging Oilers took a chance on the struggling yet quick 28-year-old forward, hoping he could inject some much-needed pace into the lineup. From being placed on waivers to earning a spot on the Oilers’ top line alongside Connor McDavid, Kapanen has experienced a whirlwind of emotions this week. Now, he looks to rejuvenate his game and make the most of this unique opportunity to play alongside one of the NHL’s best.

