Oilers Monitoring Jiricek as Replacement for Recently Lost D-Man

According to RG.org, the Edmonton Oilers have reportedly expressed interest in Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman David Jiricek, with speculation growing that the 2022 sixth-overall pick could be on the move and the blueliner and Blue Jackets headed for a divorce.

Jiricek, a 6-foot-3 right-shot defenseman, has struggled to find consistent NHL playing time in Columbus due to a crowded blue line. The 19-year-old was recently assigned to the Cleveland Monsters, the Blue Jackets’ AHL affiliate, a move viewed by many as an opportunity for him to refine his game and showcase his skills for a future trade.

The Oilers are reportedly among the teams monitoring Jiricek closely, per the report. A source close to the Blue Jackets indicated that Edmonton sees Jiricek as a potential replacement for Philip Broberg, who was lost to an offer sheet this offseason and was quite productive for the Blues before going down to an injury.

“Teams that want to upgrade their defense, like the Edmonton Oilers and Nashville Predators, are potential landing spots,” the source told RG. “Edmonton, in particular, has shown significant interest.”

Blue Jackets GM Don Waddell has not publicly commented on Jiricek’s availability, but a source indicated that a trade feels inevitable. “There is a feeling it’s coming. It is just a matter of when,” the source said.

Is Jiricek Really a Potential Broberg Replacement?

If there is a move the Oilers may regret this summer it could be letting Broberg go without re-signing him. The Oilers are struggling defensively and Broberg seemed to be turning the corner and becoming the legitimate top-four option that the Oilers sorely need.

That doesn’t necessarily mean there’s a player out there — at least an affordable one — that can fill the hole he left behind.

David Jiricek Oilers trade rumors

While Jiricek’s offensive upside and size make him an attractive target, the Oilers, like every other team, don’t know what this player will become. He’s struggled to transition to the NHL and he’s not yet met expectations. Then again, the same things were said about Broberg when he was given his first looks by the Oilers, failing to win job openings in his first three cracks at the roster.

The Blue Jackets won’t be selling high if they move Jiricek now. What they might be asking for isn’t clear. The Oilers traded their 2025 first-round pick to the Philadelphia Flyers and Edmonton’s draft capital is limited. They may also want to save what they do have for the NHL Trade Deadline.

