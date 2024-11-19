Connect with us

Robert Thomas Makes “Wild” Return, to Center Blues’ Top Line

Robert Thomas was practicing with the St. Louis Blues and it looks like he might make an early return from injury vs. the Wild on Tuesday.

Robert Thomas is set to make a remarkable return to the St. Louis Blues lineup tonight, just under four weeks after fracturing his ankle. Andy Strickland reports that initially projected to miss over six weeks, Thomas has defied expectations, utilizing extensive rehab and cryotherapy sessions to fast-track his recovery. He was seen centering the top line with Pavel Buchnevich and Jordan Kyrou during the Blues’ morning skate, indicating he might be ready for action as the Blues face off against the Minnesota Wild at 7 p.m.

This rapid comeback is a significant boost for St. Louis, who desperately need their top center back in the fold. The Blues have been hit hard by injuries this season and are struggling to maintain pace in a season they wanted to be a lot more competitive. Thomas returning will help immensely.

The Blues rank seventh-worst in goals against this season and sixth-worst in goals for. Thomas’s return should inject some offensive firepower into the lineup. Thomas scored 86 points in 82 games last season, breaking out in a major way for the Blues. Going into the 2024-25 campaign, several analysts had him pegged as a player to watch. He had six points in his first seven games before injury hit.

Thomas’s resilience and commitment to recovery deserve plenty of credit. Now, Blues fans will be eager to see if his presence can help spark a turnaround as the team continues to battle through a challenging stretch of the season.

