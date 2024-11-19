Maple Leafs Downplay Injury Setback, Matthews in Germany for Treatment

Auston Matthews’ recent trip to Munich for medical treatment has raised eyebrows, even as the Toronto Maple Leafs insist there’s no cause for concern. Chris Johnston of TSN and The Athletic reports: “Auston Matthews is currently in Munich receiving treatment from a doctor he’s worked with in the past, and is being accompanied by a team physician.” He adds, “The Leafs say there’s no been no setback or change in his status.”

The day-to-day status of the Maple Leafs star forward has turned into an issue that has spanned weeks. He is receiving care from a doctor he is familiar with and because it’s not in the country, fans are immediately starting panic. The Maple Leafs being a secretive about Matthews’ issues isn’t helping put Leafs Nation at ease.

All the organization is saying is that despite the international journey, there has been no setback or change in his status related to his upper-body injury. GM Brad Treliving noted, “More as a general check-up but also to get some work done on his thing. It’s not alarming … There’s been no setbacks. Everything’s been going, actually, quite well.”

Maple Leafs Say There Is No Reason To Panic About Matthews

Brad Treliving, Toronto’s general manager, downplayed the situation, emphasizing that Matthews’ trip was not alarming. Treliving noted that once Matthews completes his treatment in Germany, the hope is he will resume skating. While there’s a slim chance Matthews could suit up for Sunday’s game, a more realistic return is likely during the Leafs’ trip to Florida next week.

Still, questions linger. Traveling overseas for specialized treatment often sparks speculation, especially when surgery or more intensive medical procedures could be a possibility. Until he’s back in the country and skating regularly, fans will be uneasy, pointing out that seeing a specialist abroad rarely indicates a minor issue.

The best anyone can do in Leafs Nation is to remain optimistic. Matthews’ health will undoubtedly be a storyline to watch as the team waits for their top scorer’s return.

