Oilers Claim Kasperi Kapanen Off Waivers From Blues

The Edmonton Oilers have claimed forward Kasperi Kapanen via waivers from the St. Louis Blues. The right-winger has recorded 85 goals & 124 assists in 470 career NHL games. Oilers Now host Bob Stauffer writes, “Kapanen has some pace to his game and has seen PK minutes in Toronto and St. Louis.”

Edmonton could use both scoring help and penalty-killing assistance. They are near the bottom of the standings in both categories. 10th worst with goals for this season, the Oilers have only 50 goals scored, with 60 against. They sit second-last in penalty kill percentage and have allowed 16 of their 60 goals against this season when short-handed.

Sportsnet’s Mark Spector adds that the Oilers might have done this to get a little deeper, younger, and faster. He posts on X.com: “This is an admission EDM needs some speed off the wing, and likely a chance to NOT play Corey Perry every night. I like Perry, but not when he’s tired. As for Kapanen, he’s a wildcard. Not a fan fave – or very productive – in last few stops. A bit of a reach, IMO.”

He was selected 22nd by PIT in the 2014 draft. He has one goal in 10 games this season. He is a $1 million cap hit for the remainder of this season and will be a pending UFA at the end of the 2024-25 campaign. He has not been in the playoffs since he was part of the Penguins roster back in 2021.

It is not likely Kapanen will suit up for the Oilers on Tuesday night as the team takes on the Ottawa Senators in the second of a back-to-back on the road. Edmonton lost 3-0 to the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night.

