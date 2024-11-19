J.T. Miller Taking Indefinite Leave from the Vancouver Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks announced on Tuesday that Forward J.T. Miller to take indefinite leave for personal reasons. The hope is that he and his family are doing well.
Canucks Forward J.T. Miller to take indefinite leave for personal reasons. pic.twitter.com/RzjZT3bKCK— Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) November 19, 2024
GM Patrik Allvin said in the statement:
Right now, our sole focus is making sure that J.T. knows the entire organization is here to support him.”: He added, “Out of respect to J.T. we have no further comment at this time.”
In 17 games this season, Miller has six goals 16 points. He’s a huge part of the Canucks and if he’s going to be away for any length of time, it will be problematic for a Canucks team that has shown real inconsistencies this season. Still, the team is 9-5-3 on the season, sitting sixth in the Western Conference.
As there is more news to share, we’ll be sure to update this story.
NHL Trade Talk wishes Miller the best and hopes that this is nothing too serious.
Allvin also announced today that forward Arshdeep Bains has been recalled from Abbotsford (AHL) and defenseman Elias Pettersson has been assigned to Abbotsford (AHL).
More to follow…
