Carolina Hurricanes
NHL Trade Talk Recap: Flyers, Canucks, Oilers, Hurricanes
NHL Trade Talk Feb. 21: The Canucks signed Kevin Lankinen, Oilers plans for the deadline, two Flyers players as trade options.
In today’s NHL Trade Talk Recap (Feb. 21), the Vancouver Canucks have signed Kevin Lankinen to a contract extension, while the rest of the NHL is getting back into the swing of things. What are the priorities for the Edmonton Oilers head into the trade deadline? Finally, which Philadelphia Flyers might be on the trade block?
From our morning roundup, Matthew Tkachuk is injured and could miss time with the Panthers, Connor McDavid and other NHLers from the 4 Nations have to find a way to mentally get back into the regular season, and Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes are likely both out for the Canucks.
Top NHL Trade Talk Recap Story:
Canucks Sign Kevin Lankinen
The Vancouver Canucks announced on Friday that the team agreed to terms with goaltender Kevin Lankinen on a five-year contract extension with a $4.5M AAV. Lankinen, 29, has appeared in 34 games with Vancouver this year. He’s got a record of 19-8-7 with a 2.53 goals-against average, a .905 save percentage, and four shutouts. Most importantly, he’s showed up big for the Canucks with serious questions surrounding Thatcher Demko‘s health.
Some are wondering if the new deal hints that the Canucks are preparing for a potential Demko trade.
Read More About The Signing Here
Priorities for the Oilers At the Deadline
TSN’s Ryan Rishaug reports that the search for a top-six forward remains a priority for the Edmonton Oilers. At the same time, they’ll be evaluating John Klingberg’s progress on the blue line.
The Oilers are also closely evaluating their top-six forward options. Matt Savoie will get a look and make his debut this season on Saturday morning versus the Philadelphia Flyers.
Interestingly, there was also talk on Friday about the future of Mikko Rantanen in Carolina. Would the Hurricanes actually flip him ahead of the deadline. The Oilers should be in on the conversation if that happens, but Elliotte Friedman listed six other teams as potential suitors.
Two Names To Watch from the Flyers
The Philadelphia Flyers have two key players generating interest on the market: Scott Laughton and Rasmus Ristolainen. According to Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli, both could be on the move if the Flyers get offers they like.
Laughton, 30, has 11 goals and 26 points in 54 games. His $3 million cap hit for another season makes him an affordable addition. Winnipeg and Toronto have already shown interest. Ristolainen, a 30-year-old defenseman, has two seasons remaining on his contract at a $5.1 million cap hit.
NHL Trade Talk Recap Feb. 21 Posts
- Laughton, Ristolainen Key Flyers to Watch at Trade Deadline
- 4 Nations Face-Off: Standouts and Disappointments
- Oilers Not Named, But Should Push for Low-Cost Mikko Rantanen
- Insider Lists 6 Teams in On $2.3 Million Rantanen Trade
- Canucks Sign Lankinen to 5-Year Extension: What About Demko?
- NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup: McDavid, Tkachuk, Hughes, Shesterkin
- Priorities for the Oilers Coming Out of the 4 Nations Break
Related: NHL Trade Talk Recap: Team Canada, Oilers, Maple Leafs
More News
-
Carolina Hurricanes/ 18 seconds ago
NHL Trade Talk Recap: Flyers, Canucks, Oilers, Hurricanes
NHL Trade Talk Feb. 21: The Canucks signed Kevin Lankinen, Oilers plans for the...
-
NHL News/ 6 hours ago
Laughton, Ristolainen Key Flyers to Watch at Trade Deadline
With the NHL trade deadline approaching, Scott Laughton and Rasmus Ristolainen of the Philadelphia...
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 7 hours ago
4 Nations Face-Off: Standouts and Disappointments
Every hockey tournament has its standout and disappointing performances. The 4 Nations Face-Off provided...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 10 hours ago
Oilers Not Named, But Should Push for Low-Cost Mikko Rantanen
If a $2.3M Mikko Rantanen becomes available in trade, he's the player the Edmonton...
-
Dallas Stars/ 11 hours ago
Insider Lists 6 Teams in On $2.3 Million Rantanen Trade
NHL insider Elliotte Friedman says Mikko Rantanen could realistically be traded before the trade...
-
NHL News/ 12 hours ago
Canucks Sign Lankinen to 5-Year Extension: What About Demko?
Goaltender Kevin Lankinen has signed a five-year extension with the Vancouver Canucks. What does...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 13 hours ago
NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup: McDavid, Tkachuk, Hughes, Shesterkin
NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup (Feb 21): Injury updates plus news on Matthew Tkachuk,...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 14 hours ago
Priorities for the Oilers Coming Out of the 4 Nations Break
Now that the 4 Nations Break is over for the Edmonton Oilers, what are...
-
Boston Bruins/ 23 hours ago
NHL Trade Talk Recap: Team Canada, Oilers, Maple Leafs
NHL Trade Talk Feb. 20: McDavid was the 4 Nations overtime hero, plus NHL...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 24 hours ago
Connor McDavid Delivers in OT, Canada Wins 4 Nations Face-Off
Connor McDavid was the hero in overtime as Team Canada wins the 4 Nations...