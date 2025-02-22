NHL Trade Talk Recap: Flyers, Canucks, Oilers, Hurricanes

In today’s NHL Trade Talk Recap (Feb. 21), the Vancouver Canucks have signed Kevin Lankinen to a contract extension, while the rest of the NHL is getting back into the swing of things. What are the priorities for the Edmonton Oilers head into the trade deadline? Finally, which Philadelphia Flyers might be on the trade block?

From our morning roundup, Matthew Tkachuk is injured and could miss time with the Panthers, Connor McDavid and other NHLers from the 4 Nations have to find a way to mentally get back into the regular season, and Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes are likely both out for the Canucks.

Canucks Sign Kevin Lankinen

The Vancouver Canucks announced on Friday that the team agreed to terms with goaltender Kevin Lankinen on a five-year contract extension with a $4.5M AAV. Lankinen, 29, has appeared in 34 games with Vancouver this year. He’s got a record of 19-8-7 with a 2.53 goals-against average, a .905 save percentage, and four shutouts. Most importantly, he’s showed up big for the Canucks with serious questions surrounding Thatcher Demko‘s health.

Some are wondering if the new deal hints that the Canucks are preparing for a potential Demko trade.

Priorities for the Oilers At the Deadline

TSN’s Ryan Rishaug reports that the search for a top-six forward remains a priority for the Edmonton Oilers. At the same time, they’ll be evaluating John Klingberg’s progress on the blue line.

The Oilers are also closely evaluating their top-six forward options. Matt Savoie will get a look and make his debut this season on Saturday morning versus the Philadelphia Flyers.

Interestingly, there was also talk on Friday about the future of Mikko Rantanen in Carolina. Would the Hurricanes actually flip him ahead of the deadline. The Oilers should be in on the conversation if that happens, but Elliotte Friedman listed six other teams as potential suitors.

Two Names To Watch from the Flyers

The Philadelphia Flyers have two key players generating interest on the market: Scott Laughton and Rasmus Ristolainen. According to Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli, both could be on the move if the Flyers get offers they like.

Laughton, 30, has 11 goals and 26 points in 54 games. His $3 million cap hit for another season makes him an affordable addition. Winnipeg and Toronto have already shown interest. Ristolainen, a 30-year-old defenseman, has two seasons remaining on his contract at a $5.1 million cap hit.

