Insider Lists 6 Teams in On $2.3 Million Rantanen Trade

In a move that caught the attention of NHL fans when it happened, star forward Mikko Rantanen was traded from the Colorado Avalanche to the Carolina Hurricanes in a three-team deal that also involved the Chicago Blackhawks. Now, as the trade deadline approaches, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman is suggesting the Hurricanes could flip Rantanen in a trade, and there will be teams lining up to acquire him at a reduced cap hit of $2.3 million.

The trade, announced on January 25, 2025, raised eyebrows, given Rantanen’s importance to the Avalanche. It’s even more shocking that the Hurricanes, who gave up a ton to get Rantanen, may already be giving up trying to sign him. Friedman noted it’s too soon to know if this is going to happen, but he mentioned several good teams as potential buyers if Carolina decides they can’t get Rantanen to lock in the long-term.

Who Wouldn’t Want Rantanen at $2.3 Million?

As part of the initial trade, the Blackhawks retained 50% of Rantanen’s salary, reducing his cap hit to $4.625 million. The Hurricanes aren’t retaining salary on anyone, so they have three spots they could use. Should they choose to eat another 50% to drive up the bidding for the forward and get the best return possible, Friedman says “anyone can do it” at $2.3 million.

Mikko Rantanen Hurricanes trade talk

Carolina has made it clear that they have engaged in talks with Rantanen about a potential long-term extension, but with the forward set to become an unrestricted free agent after the 2024-2025 season. That will leave teams with two options. Either trade for Rantanen as a rental and let him hit the market. Or, do what the Hurricanes did and trade for the player in the hopes they can sign him. What each team’s priority is may affect their willingness to pay a big price in a trade.

Either way, if the Hurricanes do decide to trade Rantanen, his $2.3 million cap hit would make him a viable option for many NHL teams, even those with limited salary cap space. Friedman suggested teams like the Vegas Golden Knights, Dallas Stars, Winnipeg Jets, Florida Panthers, Tampa Bay Lightning, and Toronto Maple Leafs are expected to be among those interested in acquiring Rantanen as a rental player.

The question now is whether Carolina will flip Rantanen knowing that they’ll take a loss from the original trade. They might be able to salvage something, but whatever they get won’t be as good as what they gave up.

