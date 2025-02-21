NHL News
Canucks Sign Lankinen to 5-Year Extension: What About Demko?
Goaltender Kevin Lankinen has signed a five-year extension with the Vancouver Canucks. What does this mean for Thatcher Demko?
The Vancouver Canucks have announced that the team has agreed to terms with goaltender Kevin Lankinen on a five-year contract extension with a $4.5M AAV. “Kevin has done a great job for us in net this season,” said GM Patrik Allvin. Lankinen, 29, has appeared in 34 games with Vancouver this year, holding a record of 19-8-7 with a 2.53 goals-against average, a .905 save percentage, and four shutouts.
$8.5 million comes in signing bonuses, and there are no-trade clauses and no-move clauses sprinkled throughout the contract. Rick Dhaliwal reports the team tried to get Lankinen done at a lower rate, but in January, their offers were declined. They chose to up their offer to ensure they were covered in the event Lankinen needs to play 50 games per season.
Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the club has agreed to terms with goaltender Kevin Lankinen on a 5-year contract extension with a $4.5M AAV.— Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) February 21, 2025
DETAILS | https://t.co/XniqSp5kLn pic.twitter.com/wZXI7rtVv7
This move strengthens Vancouver’s goaltending depth but also raises questions about the future of Thatcher Demko.
Lankinen has proven to be a reliable backup, and his strong performance in the 2024-25 season arguably justifies the team’s long-term commitment. However, the new deal seems to indicate that the Canucks are preparing for a potential Demko trade or a shift in their goaltending strategy. Perhaps under the impression that Demko can do no better than a 1B option based on his healthy, the Canucks felt the need to sign another starter.
The deal for Lankinen is seen as fair, particularly given the rising salary cap. He is returning to the Canucks after playing with Team Finland at the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament, and he’s definitely a goalie of the future.
Dhaliwal adds that these latest negotiations came together quickly and in the last 24-48 hours. Now, the focus turns to Demko, who has one season after this one on his contract at $5 million. No one should be surprised if the Canucks choose to let Demko walk if his health issues continue to be a problem.
Next: NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup: McDavid, Tkachuk, Hughes, Shesterkin
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 28 minutes ago
Oilers Not Named, But Should Push for Low-Cost Mikko Rantanen
If a $2.3M Mikko Rantanen becomes available in trade, he's the player the Edmonton...
-
Dallas Stars/ 2 hours ago
Insider Lists 6 Teams in On $2.3 Million Rantanen Trade
NHL insider Elliotte Friedman says Mikko Rantanen could realistically be traded before the trade...
-
NHL News/ 3 hours ago
Canucks Sign Lankinen to 5-Year Extension: What About Demko?
Goaltender Kevin Lankinen has signed a five-year extension with the Vancouver Canucks. What does...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 hours ago
NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup: McDavid, Tkachuk, Hughes, Shesterkin
NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup (Feb 21): Injury updates plus news on Matthew Tkachuk,...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 5 hours ago
Priorities for the Oilers Coming Out of the 4 Nations Break
Now that the 4 Nations Break is over for the Edmonton Oilers, what are...
-
Boston Bruins/ 14 hours ago
NHL Trade Talk Recap: Team Canada, Oilers, Maple Leafs
NHL Trade Talk Feb. 20: McDavid was the 4 Nations overtime hero, plus NHL...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 15 hours ago
Connor McDavid Delivers in OT, Canada Wins 4 Nations Face-Off
Connor McDavid was the hero in overtime as Team Canada wins the 4 Nations...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 21 hours ago
Is 4 Nations Face-Off Final Now Too Much About Politics?
With the booing of the national anthems and the President rallying the players based...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 23 hours ago
Oilers Running Out of Time to Make Big Trade Deadline Decision
The Edmonton Oilers need to make a serious trade deadline decision in the next...
-
Florida Panthers/ 1 day ago
Report: Panthers Already Eyeing a Way to Trade for Brady Tkachuk
Andy Strickland is reporting the Florida Panthers are already trying to work out a...