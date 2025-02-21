Canucks Sign Lankinen to 5-Year Extension: What About Demko?

The Vancouver Canucks have announced that the team has agreed to terms with goaltender Kevin Lankinen on a five-year contract extension with a $4.5M AAV. “Kevin has done a great job for us in net this season,” said GM Patrik Allvin. Lankinen, 29, has appeared in 34 games with Vancouver this year, holding a record of 19-8-7 with a 2.53 goals-against average, a .905 save percentage, and four shutouts.

$8.5 million comes in signing bonuses, and there are no-trade clauses and no-move clauses sprinkled throughout the contract. Rick Dhaliwal reports the team tried to get Lankinen done at a lower rate, but in January, their offers were declined. They chose to up their offer to ensure they were covered in the event Lankinen needs to play 50 games per season.

This move strengthens Vancouver’s goaltending depth but also raises questions about the future of Thatcher Demko.

Lankinen has proven to be a reliable backup, and his strong performance in the 2024-25 season arguably justifies the team’s long-term commitment. However, the new deal seems to indicate that the Canucks are preparing for a potential Demko trade or a shift in their goaltending strategy. Perhaps under the impression that Demko can do no better than a 1B option based on his healthy, the Canucks felt the need to sign another starter.

The deal for Lankinen is seen as fair, particularly given the rising salary cap. He is returning to the Canucks after playing with Team Finland at the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament, and he’s definitely a goalie of the future.

Dhaliwal adds that these latest negotiations came together quickly and in the last 24-48 hours. Now, the focus turns to Demko, who has one season after this one on his contract at $5 million. No one should be surprised if the Canucks choose to let Demko walk if his health issues continue to be a problem.

