Laughton, Ristolainen Key Flyers to Watch at Trade Deadline

With the NHL trade deadline approaching, the Philadelphia Flyers have two key players generating interest on the market: Scott Laughton and Rasmus Ristolainen. According to Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli, both veterans could be moved if the right offers come in.

Laughton, a 30-year-old center, is one of the heart-and-soul players in the Flyers’ lineup on a nightly basis. He is on pace to challenge his career-high in goals. With 11 goals and 26 points in 54 games, there will be interest in him as a non-rental option.

At the very least, he is a reliable third-line center.

His $3 million cap hit for another season makes him an affordable addition, especially with the expected cap increase. Winnipeg and Toronto have already shown interest, and more teams could join the mix.

Meanwhile, Ristolainen has been discussed in trade speculation for years. The 30-year-old defenseman has two seasons remaining on his contract at a $5.1 million cap hit. He’s arguably not been worth the investment over the last few years, but with a rising salary cap and a bounce-back season, teams have shown more interest.

Teams like his size and physicality, but he doesn’t produce much offensively, and his defense has been hit-and-miss. Ristolainen is one of a handful of names still available that could generate a solid return before the March deadline.

Both players are worth watching as the Flyers navigate their approach to the trade deadline.

