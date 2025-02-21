NHL News
Laughton, Ristolainen Key Flyers to Watch at Trade Deadline
With the NHL trade deadline approaching, Scott Laughton and Rasmus Ristolainen of the Philadelphia Flyers are worth watching.
With the NHL trade deadline approaching, the Philadelphia Flyers have two key players generating interest on the market: Scott Laughton and Rasmus Ristolainen. According to Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli, both veterans could be moved if the right offers come in.
Laughton, a 30-year-old center, is one of the heart-and-soul players in the Flyers’ lineup on a nightly basis. He is on pace to challenge his career-high in goals. With 11 goals and 26 points in 54 games, there will be interest in him as a non-rental option.
At the very least, he is a reliable third-line center.
His $3 million cap hit for another season makes him an affordable addition, especially with the expected cap increase. Winnipeg and Toronto have already shown interest, and more teams could join the mix.
Meanwhile, Ristolainen has been discussed in trade speculation for years. The 30-year-old defenseman has two seasons remaining on his contract at a $5.1 million cap hit. He’s arguably not been worth the investment over the last few years, but with a rising salary cap and a bounce-back season, teams have shown more interest.
Teams like his size and physicality, but he doesn’t produce much offensively, and his defense has been hit-and-miss. Ristolainen is one of a handful of names still available that could generate a solid return before the March deadline.
Both players are worth watching as the Flyers navigate their approach to the trade deadline.
Next: 4 Nations Face-Off: Standouts and Disappointments
More News
-
NHL News/ 2 minutes ago
Laughton, Ristolainen Key Flyers to Watch at Trade Deadline
With the NHL trade deadline approaching, Scott Laughton and Rasmus Ristolainen of the Philadelphia...
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 37 minutes ago
4 Nations Face-Off: Standouts and Disappointments
Every hockey tournament has its standout and disappointing performances. The 4 Nations Face-Off provided...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 hours ago
Oilers Not Named, But Should Push for Low-Cost Mikko Rantanen
If a $2.3M Mikko Rantanen becomes available in trade, he's the player the Edmonton...
-
Dallas Stars/ 4 hours ago
Insider Lists 6 Teams in On $2.3 Million Rantanen Trade
NHL insider Elliotte Friedman says Mikko Rantanen could realistically be traded before the trade...
-
NHL News/ 6 hours ago
Canucks Sign Lankinen to 5-Year Extension: What About Demko?
Goaltender Kevin Lankinen has signed a five-year extension with the Vancouver Canucks. What does...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 7 hours ago
NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup: McDavid, Tkachuk, Hughes, Shesterkin
NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup (Feb 21): Injury updates plus news on Matthew Tkachuk,...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 7 hours ago
Priorities for the Oilers Coming Out of the 4 Nations Break
Now that the 4 Nations Break is over for the Edmonton Oilers, what are...
-
Boston Bruins/ 17 hours ago
NHL Trade Talk Recap: Team Canada, Oilers, Maple Leafs
NHL Trade Talk Feb. 20: McDavid was the 4 Nations overtime hero, plus NHL...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 17 hours ago
Connor McDavid Delivers in OT, Canada Wins 4 Nations Face-Off
Connor McDavid was the hero in overtime as Team Canada wins the 4 Nations...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 24 hours ago
Is 4 Nations Face-Off Final Now Too Much About Politics?
With the booing of the national anthems and the President rallying the players based...