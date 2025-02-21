Oilers Not Named, But Should Push for Low-Cost Mikko Rantanen

Elliotte Friedman named six teams that would pursue star forward Mikko Rantanen if he’s made available by the Carolina Hurricanes at the trade deadline. The Edmonton Oilers were not among them. This could have been an oversight, or perhaps Friedman knows something, which is why they weren’t listed, but if Rantanen can be had for $2.3 million, there’s no way the Oilers should sit this one out.

If the Hurricanes can’t get Rantanen signed, he will become one of the most attractive rental options for teams looking to bolster their rosters ahead of the NHL trade deadline on March 7, 2025. The Oilers, who are still looking for a top-six scorer to play with Leon Draisaitl, won’t find a better fit than Rantanen, especially at the price of $2.3 million.

The Chicago Blackhawks retained 50% of Rantanen’s salary as part of the trade that sent Rantanen from Colorado to Carolina. If the Hurricanes retain again to up the number of trade buyers, thus lowering his cap hit from $4.625 million to a very affordable $2.3 million, Oilers GM Stan Bowman has to pick up the phone.

It’s too early to know if the Hurricanes have made the decision internally to trade Rantanen, but if they move forward, it’s a unique opportunity for teams with limited cap space to make a significant impact to their roster. Rantanen is one of the league’s premier forwards and while the price in trade will be mammoth, he’d be joining the team at a fraction of the cost of what a player of his caliber should be.

This is an all-in situation if there ever was one.

Why the Oilers Need Rantanen

The Oilers have been on the cusp of Stanley Cup contention for the past few seasons, but they have fallen short. Relying on the production from the superstar duo of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, adding another 100-point player would make their top six nearly unstoppable.

The Oilers have struggled to find consistent production from their supporting cast, particularly in the postseason. This is where Rantanen could make all the difference. A top six that includes the pairings of McDavid and Zach Hyman, then Draisaitl and Rantanen would cause fits for opposing defenses.

Draisaitl and Rantanen together would make the Oilers lethal

Rantanen has an elite goal-scoring ability. He may not be meshing as well in Carolina as the Hurricanes would have hoped, but assuming he’ll click in Edmonton is a safe bet. The Oilers are already an offensive powerhouse in the NHL. Rantanen’s skill and physicality would make the team even more difficult to defend against.

Related: Insider Lists 6 Teams in On $2.3 Million Rantanen Trade

At just $2.3 million, Rantanen represents one of the best rental options on the market. And, with the Oilers’ salary cap crunch, acquiring him for that price would give them the chance to upgrade their forward group without sacrificing the core pieces they’ve worked so hard to build around.

What Is The Opportunity Cost of Not Adding Rantanen?

As teams like the Vegas Golden Knights, Dallas Stars, and Tampa Bay Lightning also eye Rantanen, Edmonton has to ask what the cost of not going after Rantanen is. Should Vegas land him (and they’ll definitely try) he goes to a team that the Oilers are directly competing with in their division.

For the Oilers, chasing Rantanen could be as much about landing him as it is about someone else not getting the superstar.

The Oilers’ window of contention is right now. When a player like this is available, there is no stockpiling of the future. McDavid and Draisaitl would expect management not to waste this opportunity. Even if it means trading top prospects, next season’s first-round pick, and a solid roster player, that offer needs to be made.

If the Oilers are serious about winning the Stanley Cup (and we know they are) they need to push for this trade if Rantanen is on the market. A player of his caliber doesn’t come available every year, and even if he doesn’t re-sign, the Oilers cannot afford to sit back and watch other teams swoop in.

The time to act is now, almost regardless of what the cost is.

Next: NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup: McDavid, Tkachuk, Hughes, Shesterkin