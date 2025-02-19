Seth Jones, Blackhawks Both Amicably Hinting At Looming Trade

Seth Jones had an open and honest conversation with the Chicago Sun-Tribune’s Ben Pope this week regarding his future. He acknowledged the trade talk between him and the Chicago Blackhawks. The defenseman stressed his main point of emphasis as “I would like to give myself a chance to win.” Jones revealed his agent and Blackhawks General Manager Kyle Davidson have had discussions about his future with the team and the possibility of a deal.

This all comes as little to no surprise. The Blackhawks themselves have expressed being open to helping Jones facilitate a trade for a fair return. Chicago is still a work in progress as a team, even after drafting the next potential face of the league in Connor Bedard. Some would say it’s a positive outlook at the moment, but Jones finds himself not particularly patient.

Money Will Have to Be Moved to Trade Jones

The most challenging task for all parties involved in Jones’ contract. He is three seasons into an eight-year deal worth $9.5 million per season. As it stands today, there isn’t a huge selection of true contenders around the league able or willing to take on such a hefty contract. The return on investment will also be a hefty ask from Chicago. And rightfully so, as Jones’ stock has seemingly done nothing but go up before the 4 Nations break.

Could the Blackhawks trade Seth Jones?

The NHL trade deadline is March 7th, and teams return to league play on February 22nd. That week between could be vital for any potential suitor and Seth Jones. Otherwise, the defensemen would likely wait until the offseason to work towards finding a new home. The fallout of the NHL Playoffs could shake up many teams’ outlook entirely. Strong defensemen are hard to come by, and nothing can reveal this glaring need as well as playoff hockey can.

