McDavid Keeps Proving He’s the Best in the World

Connor McDavid is widely regarded as the best hockey player in the world, and the 4 Nations Face-Off Tournament has only reinforced that claim. From his lightning-fast speed bursts to his ability to make game-changing plays, McDavid continues to dominate, even among a group of some of the best players on the planet. So, what’s he doing at the 4 Nations that sets him apart? How is McDavid shining even brighter on the international stage?

Why McDavid Is the Best Hockey Player in the World

Connor McDavid can’t seem to help himself. He keeps showing why he’s the best, and here are three reasons why he’s on top of the game right now. [There are more reasons, but his play in the 4 Nations has demonstrated these three.]

First, McDavid Has Skated Like the Wind at the 4 Nations

McDavid leads the 4 Nations Face-Off with 23 speed bursts over 20 mph, four more than any other player. His fastest burst? He amazed everyone with a 22.67 mph burst right before scoring against the U.S. That’s the fifth fastest of the tournament, and it’s just one of his 11 bursts of 20 mph or more in that game. That kind of speed is unreal. Some players can throw up a fast burst, but McDavid does it all game long.

Second, McDavid Hits the Ice, Ready to Play

McDavid has consistently strong starts. He’s opened the scoring for Team Canada in the past two games. That’s crucial for his team’s success. His latest goal was Canada’s first on U.S. soil in an NHL International Tournament since Steve Yzerman’s overtime winner in 1996. McDavid doesn’t just play; he ramps up his game and makes his presence on the ice felt early. And he does it every single game.

McDavid and Doughty at the 4 Nations.

Third, McDavid Has Been a Game Changer at the 4 Nations

For McDavid, the numbers are always great, but there’s more. His breakaway goal against the U.S. in Montreal might have happened during a loss, but it was the most spectacular play of the tournament. When McDavid starts skating, he lifts the energy in the crowd. He gets the rink buzzing because, as everyone knows, something great is coming. More often than not, it does.

McDavid might not win the 4 Nation’s MVP award. But, when he’s on the ice, you know you’re witnessing greatness.

