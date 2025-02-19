Shocking Twist in Quinn Hughes Drama as Illness Hits Team USA

In a twist that is making an already strange story even more wild, there has been a significant update on the status of Vancouver Canucks’ defenseman Quinn Hughes and his potential involvement in the 4 Nations Face-Off Final game between Team USA and Team Canada. Hughes is officially out, but the drama doesn’t end there.

According to Pierre LeBrun, “Team USA has been informed Quinn Hughes is not traveling here to Boston to join the team.” Interestingly, the reason isn’t because the team couldn’t add an extra body (although that was a hurdle the team was trying to work through). Instead, LeBrun adds that Hughes wasn’t medically cleared.

LeBrun notes, “Sounds like Team USA is looking at bringing in a couple of other players just as insurance because of illness going around.” He also reports that Hughes’ agent, Pat Brisson, said it was a very difficult decision for his client to pass on going to join the team. “But reality is he still isn’t medically cleared.”

It begs the question, what made head coach Mike Sullivan initially say that Hughes was on his way if the defenseman was never actually cleared to play?

Quinn Hughes’ official status for 4 Nations revealed

In other words, expect that there will be some names out of the lineup for Team USA, but also know that Hughes is not going to be one of the players named as a replacement.

Who Is Team USA Going To Call?

As for who Team USA is calling upon or what players might be on their way to help out if needed, the club has less than 24 hours to find whoever is set to join the roster. No names were revealed in LeBrun’s report and there is limited time to fly players out, especially if their status for the game isn’t clear.

Needless to say, Team USA appears to be scrambling as injury news and illness could drastically change the look of the Final vs. Team Canada.

