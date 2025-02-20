MacKinnon Drops Hilarious Quote When Asked About McDavid

When Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche and Team Canada was asked to clarify why he’s repeatedly called Connor McDavid the best player in the world, MacKinnon had the perfect response that got members of the media laughing. Saying, “I have to explain it?” it was clear MacKinnon didn’t think his opinion required an explanation.

“I have to explain it?” ??



Nathan MacKinnon thinks Connor McDavid is the best in the world, and it’s not that complicated ? pic.twitter.com/4DmwNruYRY — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) February 19, 2025

MacKinnon did go on to add there is a long list of reasons the Edmonton Oilers captain is the best player in hockey. “Just watching. I mean, you know, he’s been doing it for a decade. I think he’s just so fun to watch. It’s obvious, I don’t know.”

MacKinnon has an argument that he’s the best in the game, specifically considering he’s the reigning Hart Trophy Winner. He’s been incredible at the 4 Nations Tournament, and he’s as fast in certain aspects of the game as McDavid. But, like a typical hockey player who isn’t likely to try and toot his own horn, MacKinnon seemed to shrug off any suggestion he’s the best.

Connor McDavid Nathan MacKinnon Oilers Avalanche

Oilers and the 4 Nations Tournament Lucky to Have McDavid

McDavid has been incredible to watch at the 4 Nations. He’s been flying in the three games the team has played and he’ll be expected to play a huge role in the Final on Thursday night. Edmonton fans know just how good McDavid is and count their lucky stars every game how fortunate it is he’s on the roster. And, while most people know McDavid is the best, every fan tuning into the tournament can now see how obvious it is that he’s incredible.

Like MacKinnon said, “it’s obvious” when it comes to classifying McDavid as the best in the world. Team Canada will be hoping that pays dividends.

Next: McDavid Keeps Proving He’s the Best in the World

