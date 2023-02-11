NHL Trade Talk Podcast: Ep 23 – Oilers In On Kane, Karlsson Deals

In this impromptu episode, Brook and Jim break down the two reports from reputable NHL insiders Mark Spector and Chris Johnston that the Edmonton Oilers might be closer on deals with the Chicago Blackhawks and San Jose Sharks regarding Patrick Kane and Erik Karlsson. Obviously, the team can’t do both, but are either of these trades realistic considering the Oilers’ salary cap situation?
Are the Blackhawks willing to retain and take back money? Will the Sharks keep more of Karlsson’s deal to make a move possible? And, will either player be willing to waive to go to Edmonton? Plus, will the Oilers give up what it takes in terms of assets to land either star?
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Oilers Inching Closer to Placing Jesse Puljujarvi on Waivers
Reports note the Oilers are considering placing Jesse Puljujarvi on waivers if they can't...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Blues Trading Vladimir Tarasenko to the New York Rangers [Report]
According to a report by Frank Seravalli, the St. Louis Blues are finalizing a...
-
NHL News/ 1 week ago
Barbashev Told He Won’t Be Re-Signed, Blues Trying to Trade Him
The St. Louis Blues have informed Ivan Barbashev he will not receive a new...
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 1 week ago
Maple Leafs Interested in Blackhawks’ McCabe, Murphy
After a tough outing Wednesday against the Bruins, the Maple Leafs are looking for...
-
Boston Bruins/ 1 week ago
NHL Trade Talk: 2 Teams Step Forward For Luke Schenn
Following the Bo Horvat trade, there are two names being closely watched in Vancouver...
-
NHL News/ 1 week ago
Mark Stone Out Indefinitely, Golden Knights Likely Make Big Trade
Mark Stone had a second surgery and will be out indefinitely for the Golden...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 2 weeks ago
Carey Price Moving News Could Hint He’s Done With Canadiens
Carey Price's wife, Angela, seems to confirm that his playing days with the Montreal...
-
NHL News/ 2 weeks ago
Could the Senators Flip Alex DeBrincat in a Deadline Trade?
The Ottawa Senators are struggling. Could they wind up flipping Alex DeBrincat in a...
-
NHL News/ 2 weeks ago
Auston Matthews to Miss All-Star Game, 3 Weeks With Injury
Auston Matthews will not play in the All-Star Game and is likely to miss...
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 2 weeks ago
Avalanche Reportedly Showing Trade Interest In Sean Monahan
The Colorado Avalanche are expected to be a team that shows real interest in...
Pingback: NHL Commerce Discuss Podcast: Ep 23 – Oilers In On Kane, Karlsson Offers | Gems Hockey