NHL Trade Talk Podcast: Ep 23 – Oilers In On Kane, Karlsson Deals

In this impromptu episode, Brook and Jim break down the two reports from reputable NHL insiders Mark Spector and Chris Johnston that the Edmonton Oilers might be closer on deals with the Chicago Blackhawks and San Jose Sharks regarding Patrick Kane and Erik Karlsson. Obviously, the team can’t do both, but are either of these trades realistic considering the Oilers’ salary cap situation?

Are the Blackhawks willing to retain and take back money? Will the Sharks keep more of Karlsson’s deal to make a move possible? And, will either player be willing to waive to go to Edmonton? Plus, will the Oilers give up what it takes in terms of assets to land either star?