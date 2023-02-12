Kings Appear to Be Favorite To Land D Jakob Chychrun

On Saturday night, trade talk surrounding Jakob Chychrun gained major momentum as the defenseman was pulled from the Arizona Coyotes lineup. It’s not unheard of for teams to hold out players pending a trade to avoid an injury, but the Coyotes’ PR department actually released a statement saying it was for trade-related reasons that Chychrun was out. That perked everyone’s ears up.

As social media started to get wind of the news, the Edmonton Oilers and Toronto Maple Leafs were rumored to potentially be a heavy favorite with the Los Angeles Kings potentially in the running as well. It took Jeff Marek reporting during Saturday’s 32 Thoughts that both the Oilers and Maple Leafs denying there was the reason Chycrhun was sitting out to essentially take them out of the mix. Marek reported the Kings threw cold water on speculation but many assumed that was only to ensure the proper focus and attention was given to Dustin Brown night — the former Kings’ forward was being honored with a statue unveiling.

Jakob Chychrun Kings trade rumors

On Sunday, word started to spread that it was likely the Kings who were involved in the trade discussions. Nick Kypreos reported, “Sounding like a Jakob Chychrun @LAKings @ArizonaCoyotes trade centered around 2021 8th overall pick Brandt Clarke.” Greg Wyshyniski of ESPN added, “If the echo chamber is correct and Jakob Chychrun is likely headed to the @LAKings, they’re one of the teams that could meet the @ArizonaCoyotes asking price, which we’ve heard is two 1st-round picks and a prospect.” He listed names like Brandt Clarke (8th, 2021) Quinton Byfield (2nd, 2020) Alex Turcotte (5th, 2019) Tobias Bjornfot (22nd, 2019) Rasmus Kupari (20, 2018) Gabe Vilardi (11, 2017) as options going the other way.

How Much Did The Kings Pay for Immediate Help?

The Kings are a team that are viewed by many as ready to take the next step. They have some solid players but an even better core of youngsters growing into their own. This is a franchise that might be ready to push for extra post-season rounds and Chychrun will certainly help.

That said, if it is Clarke that is going the other way, there are many who believe he’s going to be quite the player and this is a big get for the Coyotes.

Next: NHL Trade Talk Podcast: Ep 23 – Oilers In On Kane, Karlsson Deals