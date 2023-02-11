Oilers and Sharks Re-Spark Trade Talks Regarding Erik Karlsson

As per a report by Chris Johnston on TSN, the Edmonton Oilers and San Jose Sharks have, once again, started trade talks involving a potential deal that would see Erik Karlsson join the Oilers. Johnston doesn’t list the trade pieces that would be going the other way, but he does note, “Word is the Sharks and Oilers have re-engaged on Erik Karlsson trade discussions. There are considerable financial hurdles on both ends, but it’s at least the second time this season they’ve explored a potential fit.”
Those hurdles are fairly obvious when you consider the ask and Karlsson’s salary. Word is that the Sharks are only willing to retain about 18% of Karlsson’s deal (things may have changed slightly) and that would bring the blueliner down to a cost of $9.43 million over the next four seasons after this one. That doesn’t seem reasonable for the Oilers who would have to move multiple pieces back to the Sharks, including names like Jesse Puljujarvi, Warren Foegele, and potentially someone like Tyson Barrie. That would put the Oilers at $10.25 million going the other way.
Of course, the Oilers would also be moving a first-rounder and possibly two in the deal to give San Jose a reason to consider this. Foegele and Puljujarvi would likely be pieces the Oilers would be willing to sacrifice, but Barrie has been a big part of the team’s offense.
Alternatively, the Oilers could try to get a third team involved, but in the history of the NHL, that’s never been done when it comes to a player who wasn’t on an expiring deal. Karlsson has four more years and the cost of asking a team like Arizona or Chicago to retain $4.5 million for five seasons would be massive. We’re talking at least another first-rounder.
As Johnston points out, there are major hurdles blocking any potential deal. It hasn’t even been mentioned that Karlsson has the ability to block any deal he doesn’t like. He’s got a full no-move clause in his contract which gives him the final say.
Next: Trade Talk Heats Up For Blackhawks’ Jake McCabe, Ask Is High
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Oilers Inching Closer to Placing Jesse Puljujarvi on Waivers
Reports note the Oilers are considering placing Jesse Puljujarvi on waivers if they can't...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Blues Trading Vladimir Tarasenko to the New York Rangers [Report]
According to a report by Frank Seravalli, the St. Louis Blues are finalizing a...
-
NHL News/ 1 week ago
Barbashev Told He Won’t Be Re-Signed, Blues Trying to Trade Him
The St. Louis Blues have informed Ivan Barbashev he will not receive a new...
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 1 week ago
Maple Leafs Interested in Blackhawks’ McCabe, Murphy
After a tough outing Wednesday against the Bruins, the Maple Leafs are looking for...
-
Boston Bruins/ 1 week ago
NHL Trade Talk: 2 Teams Step Forward For Luke Schenn
Following the Bo Horvat trade, there are two names being closely watched in Vancouver...
-
NHL News/ 1 week ago
Mark Stone Out Indefinitely, Golden Knights Likely Make Big Trade
Mark Stone had a second surgery and will be out indefinitely for the Golden...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 2 weeks ago
Carey Price Moving News Could Hint He’s Done With Canadiens
Carey Price's wife, Angela, seems to confirm that his playing days with the Montreal...
-
NHL News/ 2 weeks ago
Could the Senators Flip Alex DeBrincat in a Deadline Trade?
The Ottawa Senators are struggling. Could they wind up flipping Alex DeBrincat in a...
-
NHL News/ 2 weeks ago
Auston Matthews to Miss All-Star Game, 3 Weeks With Injury
Auston Matthews will not play in the All-Star Game and is likely to miss...
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 2 weeks ago
Avalanche Reportedly Showing Trade Interest In Sean Monahan
The Colorado Avalanche are expected to be a team that shows real interest in...