Oilers and Sharks Re-Spark Trade Talks Regarding Erik Karlsson

As per a report by Chris Johnston on TSN, the Edmonton Oilers and San Jose Sharks have, once again, started trade talks involving a potential deal that would see Erik Karlsson join the Oilers. Johnston doesn’t list the trade pieces that would be going the other way, but he does note, “Word is the Sharks and Oilers have re-engaged on Erik Karlsson trade discussions. There are considerable financial hurdles on both ends, but it’s at least the second time this season they’ve explored a potential fit.”

Those hurdles are fairly obvious when you consider the ask and Karlsson’s salary. Word is that the Sharks are only willing to retain about 18% of Karlsson’s deal (things may have changed slightly) and that would bring the blueliner down to a cost of $9.43 million over the next four seasons after this one. That doesn’t seem reasonable for the Oilers who would have to move multiple pieces back to the Sharks, including names like Jesse Puljujarvi, Warren Foegele, and potentially someone like Tyson Barrie. That would put the Oilers at $10.25 million going the other way.

Of course, the Oilers would also be moving a first-rounder and possibly two in the deal to give San Jose a reason to consider this. Foegele and Puljujarvi would likely be pieces the Oilers would be willing to sacrifice, but Barrie has been a big part of the team’s offense.

Erik Karlsson Edmonton Oilers rumors

Alternatively, the Oilers could try to get a third team involved, but in the history of the NHL, that’s never been done when it comes to a player who wasn’t on an expiring deal. Karlsson has four more years and the cost of asking a team like Arizona or Chicago to retain $4.5 million for five seasons would be massive. We’re talking at least another first-rounder.

As Johnston points out, there are major hurdles blocking any potential deal. It hasn’t even been mentioned that Karlsson has the ability to block any deal he doesn’t like. He’s got a full no-move clause in his contract which gives him the final say.

