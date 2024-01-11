NHL Trade Talk: Oilers and Top-6 Forwards from Senators or Flyers

During the intermission of Tuesday night’s game versus the Chicago Blackhawks, Oilers analyst and insider Bob Stauffer mentioned the team might have its collective eyes on a couple of top-six forwards. Both are potentially available ahead of this season’s NHL Trade Deadline, and one comes from the Philadelphia Flyers organization, the other from the Ottawa Senators.

Stauffer mentions that he thinks the Oilers need another top-six option. He mentions Ottawa and Philadelphia as two teams that could be trade partners, alluding to Travis Konecny as one possibility if the Flyers aren’t intent on keeping him. The Senators, meanwhile, are going to be sellers and making minor roster adjustments to bring back Shane Pinto. They could be open to moving a few names.

Travis Konecny Vladimir Tarasenko trade talk Oilers

It’s important to remember that Stauffer is just spit-balling here, but he’s directly linked to those in the know. If he’s saying something, it often means the club is thinking it. If he’s name-dropped Konecny, the assumption is he’s hearing the Oilers are kicking tires.

Who Might Be a Fit For the Oilers From These Two Teams?

Konecny would be an excellent pick up. He’s a solid and reliable player. That said, he’s not exactly cheap. A $5.5 million cap hit, even if the Flyers were to retain 50% of his salary, the Oilers would still need to find a way to clear over $2 million to make that deal work. Konecny also has another year on his deal, meaning he’s not exactly a rental. The cost to acquire a player with an extra season at 50% retained salary could be significant.

As for the Senators, Vladimir Tarasenko falls in at around the same price range. He’s a $5 million cap hit. He was signed for one season with the expectation he could help in the playoffs. The only issue for Ottawa is that the postseason looks like it’s already out of reach. Dominik Kubalik is another name who has been in the rumor mill, but he may not be considered a top-six option.

For now, the Oilers aren’t looking to disrupt a good thing. They’ve won eight in a row and continue to roll. But, if a legitimate NHLer can be added and help at an affordable cost, it makes sense the Oilers are looking.

Next: Gary Bettman Clears Path for Corey Perry to Sign with NHL Team