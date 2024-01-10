Gary Bettman Clears Path for Corey Perry to Sign with NHL Team

As per reports on Wednesday, Corey Perry, released by the Chicago Blackhawks on Nov. 30, has gained eligibility to join other NHL teams following a meeting with NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman. The Blackhawks removed Perry from the active roster before a Nov. 22 game in Columbus, citing unacceptable conduct violating his player’s contract. Perry issued an apology, but stepped away from the league to seek assistance from professionals who deal with alcohol-related issues. Now that he’s met with the league, he is an unrestricted free agent, eligible to sign with any interested team.
Perry had decent production with the Chicago Blackhawks before his exit. There should be no shortage of teams with interest in him.
He would need to sign by the March 8 trade deadline in order to be eligible for this year’s playoffs. That could open up a window to sign as early as a few days from today, or for the decision to be held off until he’s gotten a chance to chat with teams, test the market, and secure a contract for more than league-minimum.
Per a report by TSN’s Pierre LeBrun, Gary Bettman didn’t actually need to “clear” Corey Perry because the commissioner hadn’t barred him from playing to begin with. But Bettman met with Perry at the player’s request. The veteran forward wanted to take the proper steps, make sure everyone was on the same page, and that he was in fine standing before moving forward.
