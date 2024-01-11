Cutter Gauthier Breaks Silence on Flyers Trade, Squashes Ugly Rumor

Philadelphia Flyers’ recent trade involving forward Cutter Gauthier to the Anaheim Ducks for defenseman Jamie Drysdale and a 2025 second-round draft pick has stirred a storm of speculation. Initially shrouded in mystery because the trade came out of nowhere, Gauthier’s agent, Kurt Overhardt, spoke exclusively to insider Pierre LeBrun, attributing the move to a “private issue between the player and his family.”

When asked about it himself, Gauthier wouldn’t provide specifics on why he didn’t want to play for the Flyers, but he certainly added fuel to the fire that something shifted his desire to be a Flyer. “That’s the question (that) kind of everyone’s wondering, and the biggest thing I can say right now is I have to keep it to myself, my family and my agent,” Gauthier said. He added:

“It’s been a long process in the past handful of months of dealing with this. I don’t think it’s the right time to kind of discuss it. There might be one day where I kind of get into details on what happened. Right now, I want to keep it to a private matter.”

Gauthier, speaking on the Light the Lamp podcast with Alexis Downie, acknowledged the sensitivity of the matter and officially refuted any connections between former Flyers forward Kevin Hayes and his decision not to sign with Philadelphia. There was a rumor going around that Hayes had gotten into Gauthier’s ear and convinced him not to sign. Hayes vehemently denied involvement earlier in the week, saying it was total bulls—. He added that false reports wound up leading to him receiving death threats.

Gauthier said he too has received threats from fans and then clarified that rumors about Kevin Hayes weren’t true. “I would like to officially say that he had zero, zero conflict with anything that had to do with the trade.”

So What Exactly Happened Between Gauthier and the Flyers?

The young forward, evidently affected by the online backlash, chose to keep the details private, emphasizing he would keep things between himself, his family and with his agent. But, something clearly happened. Whatever that was soured him on the organization.

The Philadelphia Flyers are upset with the way Cutter Gauthier handled his exit, and many in the Flyers organization have taken aim at him.

And, while he may never talk it great detail, the backlash out of Philadelphia will likely continue. Gauthier said he wouldn’t wish the kinds of messages he’s been receiving on his worst enemy. Disappointed in the reaction from fans, he understands people will form opinions. He’s just disappointed that every narrative out there is wrong and listeners are quick to buy in. Once they do, they’re letting him have it.

He noted, “My (direct messages) right now and Instagram are kind of pretty crazy of what people are saying. There’s been thousands and thousands of messages. I’m still getting some five, 10 minutes ago. And it’s kind of cruel what people are saying.”

This Isn’t About the Flyers Fans

While he wasn’t trying to diss anyone, he added, “I’m not here to please everyone. I’m here to do what’s best for me and my future. I felt that’s what I did. Obviously, people aren’t going to be too happy with that. Yeah, some pretty cruel things that people are saying.” He did say it wasn’t a decision he made based on John Tortorella. He had no issue with the coach.

The Flyers’ trade saga takes a complex turn as Gauthier aims to navigate the aftermath with transparency while dismissing unfounded rumors.

