The Columbus Blue Jackets and Florida Panthers honored the late Johnny Gaudreau in an emotional tribute as Tuesday’s game kicked off. For the Blue Jackets, the tributes began earlier in the afternoon and ahead of their home opener. The Panthers joined in when the game officially began. It was a heartbreaking, but beautiful moment.

Gaudreau’s tragic passing this offseason shocked the hockey world. He leaves behind a young family, as well as his parents and siblings, who also suffered the heartbreaking loss of Johnny’s brother, Matthew Gaudreau. It was a tough day for players and fans, but it added to the game and offered a moment hockey fans will never forget.

Before the game, the Blue Jackets shared a heartfelt message on social media, stating, “Tonight we honor the lasting impact that Johnny Gaudreau has made on the game of hockey, the city of Columbus, his family, friends, and teammates, and all those who will continue to be inspired by his play.”

The organization raised a banner in Gaudreau’s memory, celebrating his legacy and the iconic No. 13 jersey. The pregame ceremony saw heavy emotions as Gaudreau’s former teammate, Sean Monahan, held Gaudreau’s young son while his family looked on.

Blue Jackets and Panthers Hold Special Gaudreau Game Opening Faceoff

To mark the start of the game, the Blue Jackets left the left-wing position vacant, where Gaudreau would have played. The game paused for 13 seconds in his honor, a moving moment that resonated with the players, fans, and Gaudreau’s loved ones in attendance.

Throughout the 2024-25 season, the Blue Jackets said they will keep Gaudreau’s memory alive with a special tribute for fans at Nationwide Arena. This includes a replica of his locker, showcasing his game-worn jerseys, equipment, and items from the fan memorial set up in his honor.

Gaudreau’s legacy as a member of the Calgary Flames and Columbus Blue Jackets will never be forgotten, but the tribute was a touching reminder of his contribution to the game and how much he meant to everyone he knew and played in front of.

