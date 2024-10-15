Maple Leafs Report: Tavares & Nylander Lost to an Illness?

It appears something is going on in the Toronto Maple Leafs locker room. Two key players, John Tavares and William Nylander, have been sidelined due to illness. While Tavares seems to be getting better, Nylander seems to be coming down with an illness of his own. The hope is that this doesn’t spread to other Maple Leafs’ players.

With both stars missing recent practices, fans must wonder if this could affect the team’s lineup in upcoming games. The good news is probably not.

John Tavares: Returns to Maple Leafs Practice After Illness

Captain John Tavares missed Saturday’s 4-2 victory over Pittsburgh and Monday’s practice due to an illness. His absence sparked concern about whether his time away was related to his previous knee injury. However, it was confirmed that Tavares was under the weather. He’s not dealing with an injury. Thankfully, Tavares was back on the ice for Tuesday’s practice. He was skating on the second line and resuming his role on the top power-play unit.

With one goal on six shots through two games this season, Tavares is expected to be available for Wednesday’s game against the Los Angeles Kings. Fans can sigh of relief knowing that the team’s leader will likely suit up and contribute again.

William Nylander Is Now Under the Weather

Now second-line winger William Nylander, another crucial part of the Leafs’ offense, was absent from Tuesday’s practice. He, too, has reported an illness. Nylander has already scored two goals and holds a +3 rating in the season’s first three games. The positive expectation is that he’ll recover for Wednesday’s game against the Kings.

William Nylander of the Maple Leafs is out with an illness

The Swedish forward’s absence comes at a time when the Maple Leafs need all hands on deck. While his illness is a setback, the team hopes Nylander will be back to full strength soon. Fortunately, it doesn’t seem to be the migraines that he suffered during last year’s postseason playoff round.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

With Tavares and Nylander returning to action soon, the locker room illnesses are just a minor hiccup. However, the situation is worth monitoring. Any further illness could disrupt the team’s early-season momentum.

We’ll update readers on their health and any other issues that might arise as the Maple Leafs continue their season.

