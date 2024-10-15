Juraj Slafkovsky On Verge Of Offensive Explosion for Canadiens

Despite having what he’s calling a slow start to the 2024-25 NHL season, Juraj Slafkovsky is quickly transforming into a crucial player for the Montreal Canadiens. Now in his second full NHL season, he has four points in four games, including a goal and three assists. Slafkovsky has shown significant progress, dispelling early doubts about his potential. Over his last 39 games, he’s accumulated 36 points, signaling that his offensive game is hitting its stride.

Slafkovsky’s self-awareness might be one of the biggest learning lessons in his early development. He’s admitted to slow starts in the past but this season is different. He remains motivated to elevate his game. In previous years, such a start might have meant a lull or downturn in effectiveness. Maybe that meant no points or minimal impact. This season, he’s making a difference from the get-go.

If he’s not feeling like his scoring is where it should be, he’s still finding ways to contribute. He made a concerted effort to bulk up this offseason and in one specific way, that extra size and strength is paying off.

The Offensive Explosion Will Come for Slafkovsky

According to TSN’s Frank Corrado, Slafkovsky’s success will largely depend on his ability to dominate the front of the net. As a good power forward would do, he’s effective in adding that element to his game.

Standing at 6-foot-3 and weighing 225 pounds, the 19-year-old has the size and strength to outmuscle NHL defensemen. Subsequently, that size is creating opportunities for himself and his teammates. By establishing himself as a net-front presence, Slafkovsky can become a significant scoring threat.

As he continues to add different elements, there’s a feeling that Slafkovsky can make a significant jump in production. Corrado even suggests that if Slafkovsky continues to play in the “dirty areas” of the ice, he could potentially reach 70 points this season. And, that might be a conservative estimate if he continues to trend in the direction he’s trending.

