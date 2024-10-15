Maple Leafs Won’t Rush Woll, But He and Tavares Are Better

The Toronto Maple Leafs are becoming known for being cautious about player injuries. Head coach Craig Berube emphasizes this approach regarding key players John Tavares and Joseph Woll. With the early season in full swing, the team has shown that it prioritizes its players’ health and long-term contributions.

In his recent comments in the video below, Berube updated Tavares and Woll. At the same time, he praised the performances of backup goalies Anthony Stolarz and Dennis Hildeby, who have stepped up.

Here’s what Berube had to say about the situation and how the team manages these crucial players.

Tavares Is Better, But He’s Not Healthy Yet

The Maple Leafs’ former captain, John Tavares, is recovering from his recent injury. But Berube shared encouraging news. Tavares is progressing and improving daily, though he’s still not ready to return to full practice.

According to Berube, while Tavares was absent from practice today, his improvement is a “good sign.” As Berube noted, the team remains optimistic. “We’ll see where he’s at tomorrow.” Whether Tavares can join the practice and take some shots will depend on how he feels, but the team isn’t rushing his return. They understand that his full health is essential.

Maple Leafs Will Be Patient With Woll’s Injury

Joseph Woll, another key player for the Maple Leafs, is also recovering from an injury. When discussing Woll, Berube emphasized the team’s cautious approach to handling injuries, particularly with goalies.

Berube noted that the team “wouldn’t rush a guy anyhow, no matter what, especially a goalie with an injury.” The coaching staff wants Woll to be “fully healthy” before he returns to the ice, ensuring there are no risks of re-injury. This cautious stance reflects the importance of having a fully fit goaltender for the season’s long grind.

Stolarz and Hildeby Provide Solid Relief

While Tavares and Woll work back to total health, Berube credited backup goalies Anthony Stolarz and Dennis Hildeby for holding down the fort in Woll’s absence. Berube praised their performances so far, noting that the team is “fine” with their contributions.

This solid play from the backup goalies (if Stolarz is still considered a backup) has given the Maple Leafs the breathing room to be patient with Woll’s recovery. They can take the time to ensure he isn’t rushed back before he’s ready. Having depth in goal has helped Toronto push through the early-season challenges.

A Patient Approach to Woll and Tavares Injuries

Berube clarified that the Maple Leafs are committed to a patient approach to injuries. “We don’t want to risk putting anybody at risk by making it worse,” he said. Again, he emphasized that the team won’t take chances with any player’s health, especially when the risk of aggravating an injury is high.

Joseph Woll and John Tavares of the Toronto Maple Leafs

This mindset extends to Tavares and Woll as well as to all players. The Maple Leafs understand that a healthy roster is critical for long-term success. They will wait for players to return when they are truly ready.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

As the Toronto Maple Leafs continue to monitor Tavares and Woll’s progress, they remain confident in their backup options and prepared to be patient with their star players’ recoveries. In the meantime, the team is focused on getting results with the healthy players on the roster. With the coaching staff’s commitment to prioritizing player health, fans can expect to see a fully healthy team once their key players are ready to return to action.

In the coming days, the Maple Leafs will reassess John Tavares and Joseph Woll to determine when they can rejoin their teammates on the ice. For now, the team’s top priority will remain the cautious approach.

