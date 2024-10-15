Flames’ GM Talks Secret to Jonathan Huberdeau’s Early Turnaround

Jonathan Huberdeau’s early resurgence has been a key factor in the Calgary Flames’ hot start to the 2024-25 season. After a challenging 2023-24 campaign, in which the weight of his $10.5 million per season contract often seemed to affect his play, Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic got into a discussion about the adjustments Huberdeau made over the offseason with Flames’ GM Craig Conroy.

The GM noted that Huberdeau made some changes over the summer that are paying off early on. Through the first three games, he’s already tallied three goals and two assists, looking like the dominant player the Flames were hoping for when they acquired him. The Flames have reaped the benefits of this turnaround too, as the club is 3-0 to start the season.

Conroy revealed that Huberdeau committed to altering his training approach, collaborating closely with the team’s strength coach. “He went home and really put the work in,” said Conroy.

Additionally, Flames head coach Ryan Huska made a personal trip to Montreal to meet with the star forward, discussing areas where Huberdeau could contribute more, including penalty killing and playing more effectively away from the puck. Conroy added that last season when Huberdeau wasn’t killing penalties, it often took him out of the game. That can hurt an offensive player.

There was also a focus on puck battles and winning one-on-one matchups, which included banging and crashing a bit more than Huberdeau was used to.

The Work Has Paid Off Thus Far for Huberdeau and the Flames

Huberdeau’s response has been impressive. According to Conroy, the 31-year-old has embraced the challenge, showing a renewed work ethic, getting to the net, and playing in the tough areas of the ice. This is a positive sign for a player who puts a great deal of pressure on himself and clearly wants to succeed in Calgary.

Jonathan Huberdeau and the Flames early turnaround

As Huberdeau continues to excel early in the season, his success is becoming one of the Flames’ biggest stories. It’s a storyline that has caught the attention of the NHL too. Considering the forward experienced one of the most dramatic drop-offs in league history after signing with the Flames, if he can maintain this form and get back to being a point-per-game or better player, that’s an absolutely massive win for Calgary.

