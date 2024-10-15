3 Key Takeaways from Senators’ 8-7 OT Victory Over Kings

In one of the most back-and-forth games of the season, the Ottawa Senators edged the Los Angeles Kings 8-7 in an overtime thriller. Among the key takeaways, Josh Norris played the hero for the Senators, scoring the game-winner just 56 seconds into OT to cap off his two-goal performance. This high-scoring game was full of momentum swings, standout offensive performances, and defensive breakdowns.
Norris led his team with two goals in a thrilling 8-7 overtime victory against the Kings. Zack MacEwen also scored twice. However, the Senators faced defensive struggles, particularly in the net. Anton Forsberg and Mads Sogaard both had challenging nights.
What were the three key takeaways from the game?
Takeaway One: Josh Norris Leads Senators with Huge Performance
Josh Norris was the clear star of the night for the Senators, scoring twice. His goals included the game-winner in overtime. He also contributed a power-play assist, making him a key in Ottawa’s victory.
Norris gave the Senators their first lead midway through the third period. That didn’t last long, as Los Angeles’ Tanner Jeannot tied the game again. However, Norris came through in the clutch during overtime. He slipped a puck past Kings goaltender Darcy Kuemper to seal the win.
Norris’ two-goal performance was his first of the season. His strong start with four points in three games is a promising sign that he’s on track to reclaim his form from the 2021-22 season. That was his best season when he put in 35 goals. With his offensive prowess, Norris looks ready to become a pivotal player for the Senators again.
Takeaway Two: Zack MacEwen Sparks Senators’ Comeback
While Norris grabbed the headlines, Zack MacEwen’s contribution was equally important. MacEwen scored two goals in the second period to help Ottawa overcome an early 3-1 deficit. His scoring came at a crucial time and served as the spark the Senators needed to shift momentum.
Despite playing just 5:14, the least ice time among Ottawa’s forwards, MacEwen made the most of his chances. Known more for his physical play, MacEwen surprised many with his offensive impact. He showed his ability to step up when needed. Although he will unlikely repeat his performance soon, his contributions showed the depth Ottawa can rely on moving forward.
Takeaway Three: Defensive Struggles and Goaltending Concerns
The Senators’ offensive explosion overshadowed their goaltenders’ tough night. Anton Forsberg started in the net. He was replaced early in the second period after allowing three goals on nine shots. Mads Sogaard, who was called up on an emergency basis earlier in the day, took over. He didn’t fare much better, allowing four goals on 17 shots.
While the team’s offensive firepower was enough to win, Ottawa’s defensive issues and goaltending struggles raise concerns. The team gave up seven goals, including two power-play markers. In addition, Forsberg and Sogaard had iffy outings. Forsberg was pulled after a collision but remained on the bench, indicating he was not seriously injured.
Starting goaltender Linus Ullmark is sidelined due to a muscle strain. Ottawa’s goaltending depth will be tested in the coming games if he stays out. Will Forsberg or Sogaard start the next game if Ullmark is ready to return?
What’s Next for the Senators?
Despite the defensive concerns, the Senators showed resilience and scoring depth that will serve them well as the season progresses. Ottawa now turns its attention to hosting the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night. The Devils have lost only once this season. The Senators will need to tighten up defensively while continuing to capitalize on their offensive momentum.
If Norris, Tim Stutzle, Brady Tkachuk, and other Senator players can perform at a high level, the Senators have the potential to keep pace in the competitive Atlantic Division. That said, addressing their defensive lapses and stabilizing their goaltending will be crucial if the team hopes to make a serious playoff push.
Related: Linus Ullmark Out for Senators, Dealing with Possible Injury
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 hours ago
Are Fans Really Calling for Oilers to Make Crazy Coaching Change?
The Edmonton Oilers are facing challenges, but do calls for a coaching change truly...
-
NHL News/ 5 hours ago
Craig Berube Uncovering Key Insights on Maple Leafs’ Defensemen
Coach Craig Berube is learning about his defensemen. How are Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Jake McCabe,...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 5 hours ago
Juraj Slafkovsky On Verge Of Offensive Explosion for Canadiens
Juraj Slafkovsky is emerging as a key player for the Montreal Canadiens, on the...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 6 hours ago
Early Season Numbers Hint at a Troubling Trend for Oilers
The Edmonton Oilers are not playing well to start the season and the early...
-
Calgary Flames/ 7 hours ago
Flames’ GM Talks Secret to Jonathan Huberdeau’s Early Turnaround
Calgary Flames' GM Craig Conroy talks the secret to Jonathan Huberdeau's early-season turnaround and...
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 18 hours ago
NHL Trade Talk Daily Recap: October 14, 2024
NHL Trade Talk Recap: October 14, 2024: Today's news includes the Maple Leafs trade...
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 1 day ago
Cap Issues & Poor Play Lead Red Wings to Put Husso on Waivers
Once Ville Husso was thought to be the Detroit Red Wings goalie of the...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Among the Greats: Sidney Crosby Hits 1,800 Points with Penguins
Last night, Sidney Crosby scored the 1800th point of his career. What makes him...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Craig Berube Gives Injury Updates on Maple Leafs’ Tavares and Woll
As the Toronto Maple Leafs prepare for game three of the regular season, Craig...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Revisiting the Epic Erik Karlsson Trade: Did the Senators Win?
In revisiting the Ottawa Senators Erik Karlsson trade, why did it turn out well...