3 Key Takeaways from Senators’ 8-7 OT Victory Over Kings

In one of the most back-and-forth games of the season, the Ottawa Senators edged the Los Angeles Kings 8-7 in an overtime thriller. Among the key takeaways, Josh Norris played the hero for the Senators, scoring the game-winner just 56 seconds into OT to cap off his two-goal performance. This high-scoring game was full of momentum swings, standout offensive performances, and defensive breakdowns.

Norris led his team with two goals in a thrilling 8-7 overtime victory against the Kings. Zack MacEwen also scored twice. However, the Senators faced defensive struggles, particularly in the net. Anton Forsberg and Mads Sogaard both had challenging nights.

What were the three key takeaways from the game?

Takeaway One: Josh Norris Leads Senators with Huge Performance

Josh Norris was the clear star of the night for the Senators, scoring twice. His goals included the game-winner in overtime. He also contributed a power-play assist, making him a key in Ottawa’s victory.

Norris gave the Senators their first lead midway through the third period. That didn’t last long, as Los Angeles’ Tanner Jeannot tied the game again. However, Norris came through in the clutch during overtime. He slipped a puck past Kings goaltender Darcy Kuemper to seal the win.

Norris’ two-goal performance was his first of the season. His strong start with four points in three games is a promising sign that he’s on track to reclaim his form from the 2021-22 season. That was his best season when he put in 35 goals. With his offensive prowess, Norris looks ready to become a pivotal player for the Senators again.

Takeaway Two: Zack MacEwen Sparks Senators’ Comeback

While Norris grabbed the headlines, Zack MacEwen’s contribution was equally important. MacEwen scored two goals in the second period to help Ottawa overcome an early 3-1 deficit. His scoring came at a crucial time and served as the spark the Senators needed to shift momentum.

Zack MacEwen will be making his @Senators debut today & as he aims to make an impact on the ice, he’s already made one off it.



MacEwen is dedicated to removing barriers & helping kids access hockey through the My Biggest Fan Foundation, inspired by his late father, Craig. pic.twitter.com/RwqFilPMcN — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) October 14, 2023

Despite playing just 5:14, the least ice time among Ottawa’s forwards, MacEwen made the most of his chances. Known more for his physical play, MacEwen surprised many with his offensive impact. He showed his ability to step up when needed. Although he will unlikely repeat his performance soon, his contributions showed the depth Ottawa can rely on moving forward.

Takeaway Three: Defensive Struggles and Goaltending Concerns

The Senators’ offensive explosion overshadowed their goaltenders’ tough night. Anton Forsberg started in the net. He was replaced early in the second period after allowing three goals on nine shots. Mads Sogaard, who was called up on an emergency basis earlier in the day, took over. He didn’t fare much better, allowing four goals on 17 shots.

Mads Sogaard playing for the Ottawa Senators while Linus Ullmark is out

While the team’s offensive firepower was enough to win, Ottawa’s defensive issues and goaltending struggles raise concerns. The team gave up seven goals, including two power-play markers. In addition, Forsberg and Sogaard had iffy outings. Forsberg was pulled after a collision but remained on the bench, indicating he was not seriously injured.

Starting goaltender Linus Ullmark is sidelined due to a muscle strain. Ottawa’s goaltending depth will be tested in the coming games if he stays out. Will Forsberg or Sogaard start the next game if Ullmark is ready to return?

What’s Next for the Senators?

Despite the defensive concerns, the Senators showed resilience and scoring depth that will serve them well as the season progresses. Ottawa now turns its attention to hosting the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night. The Devils have lost only once this season. The Senators will need to tighten up defensively while continuing to capitalize on their offensive momentum.

If Norris, Tim Stutzle, Brady Tkachuk, and other Senator players can perform at a high level, the Senators have the potential to keep pace in the competitive Atlantic Division. That said, addressing their defensive lapses and stabilizing their goaltending will be crucial if the team hopes to make a serious playoff push.

Related: Linus Ullmark Out for Senators, Dealing with Possible Injury